DELAND — The design is done and the bids are in, but the bill for West Volusia's homeless shelter is about $1 million more than the anticipated price, and the city is hoping the county will agree to help cover the cost before the bid expires late next month.

"If we don't get this figured out before then, the contractor could withdraw and we'd be facing the potential of greater costs," Mayor Bob Apgar told the City Commission during a recent meeting.

Should the city need to raise more funds, the project would be delayed by at least a year, Apgar said.

In a letter to Volusia County Council Chair Ed Kelley, Apgar asked for the council's help.

"I know this additional capital request comes in the second quarter of your fiscal year with many programmed projects in your budget, but the city has demonstrated over the past couple of years that we are steadfast in our commitment to alleviating homelessness," Apgar wrote. "I assure you that we will not ask the county to assist with funding any additional capital during construction."

The city received seven bids for its planned come-as-you-are shelter, dubbed The Bridge. The lowest bid came in at $1,748,800 from the Clermont-based Marcon Construction LLC. That proposed price put the city more than $1,075,000 over budget.

Changing a few of the materials that would be used in constructing the facility would reduce the cost by $95,000, leaving a deficit of just over $976,000, per city documents. The city will be able to cover $500,000, and it's looking for the county to cover the rest, a request that has been tentatively scheduled for the council's Tuesday, Feb. 19 meeting.

Apgar said there is some concern about what the council's decision may do relative to other shelters.

Construction on the First Step Shelter, located 5 miles west of Interstate 95, began in January.

The increased cost is due to multiple factors, City Manager Michael Pleus told the commission during Monday's meeting.

Construction costs increased by over 71 percent and the building is 26 percent larger and two stories with an elevator and a generator. The kitchen and gathering area were made larger, extra case management offices were added as was space for storage and laundry, and there's a detoxification room.

The initial plan was a for a shelter that could house and feed 20 people. The shelter would be run by staff from The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, 434 S. Woodland Blvd.

"During the course of deliberations though, we realized that 5,000 square feet just wasn't going to be enough," Pleus said.

The current plan is to house 30 people and provide meals to 100 individuals, and case management services will be provided to anyone who needs it.

"Just because they're not homeless and they don't take advantage of the actual shelter itself does not mean that we will not be interacting with them at some level," said Waylan Niece, operations director at The Neighborhood Center. "At the end of the day, every single person who walks through that door will get some level of case management."

Niece said The Neighborhood Center will hire at least 10 to 12 employees just to run The Bridge.

Susan Clark, executive director of The Neighborhood Center, said the goal is to eventually have local churches relocate their feeding programs to The Bridge, which will be built at 421 S. Palmetto Ave.

The proximity of The Bridge to The Neighborhood Center and the facility's location, in an urban environment, in general are part of why Clark is confident the new facility will be successful.

"We (at The Neighborhood Center) have existing services that are going to benefit the clients coming into the shelter," Clark said. "You can't ask for a better scenario."