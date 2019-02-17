All ran well and smooth for 190 laps, then it was chaos.

DAYTONA BEACH — The final lap came off without controversy. No bump-and-run, no photo finish. Not even a serious threat of a pass.

Heading into Sunday, many feared an entire afternoon like that.

Nope, the fears proved unfounded. Denny Hamlin’s last-lap run to his second Daytona 500 victory lacked high drama at the very end. But it came after four-plus hours of better-than-expected action and, yes, the inevitable Big One, which arrived late but arrived in a big way — 21 cars got all or some of it.

The massive crash on Lap 191 ignited an inability to finish the 61st Daytona 500 in a timely manner. The first of two red-flag delays (25 minutes) was followed by a seven-car crash just after a return to green, then a nine-car crash and another red flag of nearly 15 minutes as the estimated crowd of 125,000 awaited a conclusion.

In the end, there was relief that it finally finished with all remaining cars on all four wheels and rolling forward. There was the usual jubilation and heartbreak. But this time there was also heart-tugging emotion.

Team owner Joe Gibbs had just seen his organization sweep the top three finishing positions — Kyle Busch ran second, Erik Jones third — and he was obviously thrilled. But thoughts immediately turned to his son J.D. Gibbs, the Gibbs Racing president and co-founder who died last month at 49 due to a degenerative neurological disease.

“What happened here is emotional for all of us,” Joe Gibbs said just after the checkered flag fell. “I’m emotionally shot.”

Later, after it sank in a bit, Gibbs' emotions were still swollen.

"This is the biggest win I've ever had in my life," said the man who won three Super Bowls as head coach of the Washington Redskins.

Hamlin’s second Daytona 500 win comes three years after his first and by comparison seems like a rout — he finished just inches ahead of Martin Truex Jr. in 2016. It also comes on the heels of a winless 2018 season, his first shutout in 13 full-time Cup Series seasons.

“This one is for J.D.,” Hamlin said. “It was just one of those days where it felt like it was meant to be.”

It took seven overtime laps — 207 in all — to complete the 500. It was a long day, but for a better reason than some assumed it might be.

Thursday’s qualifying races featured too much single-file racing for everyone’s liking. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was more of the same, but even worse, and stoked anxiety among those who have come to expect their Daytona 500s to produce wall-to-wall action and unpredictability.

But side-by-side and some three-wide racing was, as usual, on full display. While that often invites problems, there were very few Sunday until the sun began setting and the checkered flag moved to the front of everyone’s mind.

How, exactly, to explain what happens when a Daytona 500 is within reach?

“Brains come unglued. That’s all it is,” said Kyle Busch, who’s now 0-for-14 in the Daytona 500 after his first-ever runner-up finish.

Busch pointed at his head, then his right foot as he continued explaining the phenomenon.

“The brain connection from right up here to the foot on the gas pedal doesn’t work anymore. It comes down to the end, and somehow, someway, there’s always that caution. Then it’s chaos after that.”