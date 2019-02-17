LEESBURG — The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded scholarships to two area students Feb. 8 at the Rogers Park Pavilion in Leesburg.

Halie Hyatt, a student at Lake-Sumter State College, thanked the chapter for granting her one of the Bertha Hereford Hall scholarships this year. Hyatt is an art major who plans to teach one day. There will be a banquet to honor LSSC scholarship recipients on March 28 at the college. Dr. Laura Byrd of Lake-Sumter State College spoke to the chapter about the importance of scholarships to those seeking a higher education.

Hannah Fort, a student at Wildwood Middle High School, was awarded the Good Citizen Award for 2019. Hannah read her winning essay to the group and answered questions about her future goals. She received a certificate, a pin, a DAR identification card and a cash award.

At the meeting, the members also brought many items to include in a care package for a young man in the Army who is stationed in South Korea. Kathryn Dannelly donated a handmade blanket for Project Linus. These blankets will go to children of fallen active military heroes. There was also a collection for the Page Basket, which will be used to help young women attend the state and the general conventions. Other items were brought for the Fisher House in Gainesville.

Regent Joyce White reported on the DAR marker dedication that took place on Jan. 17 at the Leesburg Airport. She will attend the Spring Conference on March 21-24. White also announced that the chapter had over 1,600 inches of publicity and over 2,200 Service to America hours for 2018.