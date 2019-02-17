Event aims to preserve economy, and history, of one of Florida's oldest fishing towns

Cortez’s famed fishing festival is more than a “seafood fest.” It’s a fundraiser, a concert and a celebration of everything that makes one of the last remaining fishing villages in Florida so special.

It’s also an opportunity to educate the public about the sea creatures who call the area home, according to event organizers.

The 37th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival was in full swing over the weekend, and while a sea of people lined up to eat fresh seafood at one of the nearly 20 food vendors on site, many found themselves migrating toward the educational “Dock Talks” put on by marine biologists and fisheries experts.

“The really fun stuff is over here. We’re going to talk about stone crab sex,” retired research scientist Theresa Bert announced to a crowd of about a dozen people.” Yesterday I was telling this guy how they mate, and he ran away saying, ‘Too much information.’ I didn’t mean to offend anybody; I try to keep it as clean as I can.”

Bert, who worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for 32 years, is a walking encyclopedia when it comes to stone crabs — a fact that was not lost on the crowd, which entertained her with question after question.

She had answers.

This would come as no surprise to anyone who knows her: Bert finished her doctorate degree at Yale many years ago with a 365-page dissertation on the “ecology and evolution of stone crabs.” Even though she retired in 2017, she continues to contribute to scientific literature with research papers on the blue-blooded critters.

“I have all this data sitting around from research over the years, and I feel like it’s my duty to do something with that and continue to educate the public,” she said.

Her husband, John Stevely, is one of the event organizers with the Florida Institute of Saltwater Heritage. Stevely calls the festival “a party with a purpose” because in addition to raising awareness about local marine life, all festival proceeds go toward the expansion, restoration and management of the FISH preserve, a nearly 100-acre plot of environmentally sensitive land along Sarasota Bay.

“It’s not just a seafood festival. That was a conscious decision that went into the name,” Stevely said. “That’s why we’re in a fishing village and not a parking lot. Our mission is to preserve the cultural heritage of Cortez.”

Cortez fishing village was founded in the 1880s by settlers from North Carolina, according to SALT’s website. Mullet fishing quickly grew as a staple of the community and remained so until the 1995 gill net ban.

This year’s theme for the festival was “changing tides” — and a lot has changed over the years, according to Stevely.

While you might not be able to find too many of the old net camps in the village these days, on Saturday and Sunday it was easy to find plenty of food, live music and entertainment for festival goers to enjoy.

Seafood jambalaya, shrimp quesadillas and fresh grouper sandwiches were aplenty — along with more crab-themed dishes than you could count on both hands.

For those not interested in seafood, there were mini-doughnuts, funnel cakes and corn dogs as well.

Sunday’s music lineup included the Shanty Singers, Soup Davis and local Eric Von, who could be heard singing covers of Alan Jackson’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” in between performing original works from his album “Down Here On the Island.”

New additions to the festival included an expanded children’s section, which featured pony rides, bungee-powered bounces and rock walls. Another new addition that had some guests talking was new offsite parking options — including a shuttle bus from Coquina Beach and G.T. Bray park for a small fee.

For Skip Mason, who has been thinking about coming to the festival for years, this was a good move.

“The shuttle made it real easy and is one of the main reasons I finally made the trip this year,” he said.

Skip, along with his wife, Cindi, are musicians who come down from West Virginia every year to play Bradenton and Anna Maria Island venues. “The Masons” played their 800th show this week and are regular performers at O’Leary’s Tiki Bar & Grill in Sarasota — usually on Monday nights.

Skip’s main goal at Sunday’s festival was to grab “a nice seafood dinner.”

That, and to have a good time, of course. “I just saw a sign that said, ‘What happens in Cortez stays in Cortez,'” he said.

Micheline Grenier of 10th Avenue West Studios had a different goal on Sunday: to sell artwork. Specifically, sea creature-themed artwork made from recycled roofing metal.

Her and co-owner Kevin Webb have been a vendor at the festival for years.

“This is our favorite show because it’s near home and it’s a fundraiser for a place we love. This village is full of people who come together,” Grenier said in front of a colorful array of fish art.

The pieces, according to Grenier, are blow-torched and shear-cut, welded into shape, and then colored with a “mixture of polymer enamels and epoxy sealants” that give the sculptures a color that jumps off their fins.

She says Webb, whom she described as a “poet and musician” before opening the business that is now based in The Village of the Arts, has always been drawn to the ocean.

The Cortez Fishing Festival really is the perfect venue for them, she said.

“We have people that come and visit our tent every year — people that wait a whole year and come back to buy another piece. It’s special,” she said.

Angela Collins, a Florida Sea Grant Agent in Manatee County and fisheries specialist, thinks Cortez is just a special place. She hopes that the persistent red tide scares won’t keep people from buying local seafood. Regulations, she said, are strong enough that if it is available to be bought from a reputable store or market, then it is safe to eat.

And that can go a long way toward preserving the economy of a place like Cortez Fishing Village — and perhaps, to some extent, preserving the history of one of the oldest fishing towns in the state.

“There aren’t many places left like Cortez,” she said.