Government meetings

Monday

* Marion County Development Review Committee: 9 a.m., Office of County Engineer, Building 1, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 671-8686 or visit marioncountyfl.org.

Tuesday

* Marion County Board of County Commissioners: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (zoning), McPherson Complex Auditorium, 601 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 438-2323 or visit marioncountyfl.org.

* Ocala City Council: 4 p.m., City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave., Ocala. Call 629-2489 or visit ocalafl.org.

Wednesday

* Ocala/Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership: 7:30 a.m., Southeastern Livestock Pavilion, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala. Call 629-8051.

* Marion County Parks and Recreation Advisory Council: 3 p.m., Parks and Recreation Conference Room, McPherson Governmental Complex, 111 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 671-8560 or visit marioncountyfl.org.

Thursday

* Marion County Development Review: 8:30 a.m., Office of County Engineer, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Visit 671-8686.

* Tourist Development Council: 9 a.m., Growth Services, 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Call 438-2800.

* Pine Run Estates Public Advisory Board: 10 a.m., 10379 SW 88th Terrace, Ocala. Call 438-2650.

* Rainbow Lakes Estates Public Advisory Board: 6:30 p.m., 4030 SW Deepwater Court, Dunnellon. Call 489-4280.

Post office closed

In observance of President's Day, all post office branches will be closed Monday. Customers can mail items and purchase stamps in 24/7 lobbies using self-service kiosks and blue collection boxes. Visit usps.com.

Euchre tournament

A charity euchre tournament will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mojo Grill, 2015 SW 17th St., Ocala. Raffles and silent auction. $10 per person or $20 per team; proceeds benefit Feed the Need.

POP show

A POP Show: Winter Wednesday event will be held Wednesday at the Florida Horse Park, 11008 S. County Road 475, Ocala. Visit flhorsepark.com/pop-shows.

Edge Effect concert



The Edge Effect will perform “Icons: The Show!” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. The a cappella group will perform songs by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Chicago, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Elton John and more. Proceeds benefit Cornerstone School. $33. Visit reillyartscenter.com.

ETA benefit concert

“Elvis: Promised Land” will be performed by Cote Deonath, one of the nation's top Elvis tribute artists, at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE 9th St., Ocala. $15-$35. Visit reillyartscenter.com/events. Kick-off for Habitat for Humanity of Marion County’s annual Strawberry Festival; benefits Habitat for Humanity.