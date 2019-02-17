Futures Foundation for Volusia County Schools’ Take Stock in Children (TSIC) named Socorro Calkins as its 2019 Mentor of the Year during its annual Mentor Appreciation celebration at Mainland High School last month. Futures/TSIC Volusia has students in all 10 Volusia County public high schools.

Calkins is an office specialist in Deltona High School’s media center and has served as a mentor with Futures/TSIC since 2013. For the past two years, she has dedicated herself as a mentor to senior Taylor Bowman and junior Lioned Carrasquillo.

“When I meet with Mrs. Calkins during lunch, I don’t mind missing out on lunch with friends,” Carrasquillo said. “Sometimes I prefer to be with Mrs. Calkins because she is a significant influence in my life and having someone influential like this is inspiring. I’m glad that we have developed an amazing relationship and I know she will be a lifelong friend because there aren’t many people in the world like her who want to help someone besides themselves.”

Calkins and Bowman share a passion for music. During their mentor sessions, Calkins brings her violin and Bowman brings her clarinet so they can perform duets.

Six mentors who have volunteered for 10 or more years with the local TSIC scholarship and mentoring program were also recognized, including Alice Fogle, Jeff Hoffer, Josh Poertner, Bevin Spence, Tony Tussing and Alex Wells. The following mentors were recognized for exceeding the required weekly mentor sessions for this school year: Kristin Butrico; Jennifer Casey; DeLand City Commissioner Chris Cloudman; Sandra Dembinski; Mindy Goode; Serene Henderson; Shelley Morrow; Christine Ouellette; past Mentor of Year Ron Rodgers; and Marie Wilson.

TSIC is a nonprofit organization that works to transform Florida one student at a time. Working in every county throughout the state, its mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for a post-secondary education. The organization offers college scholarships to students, provides caring volunteer mentors, and instills hope for a better life. Futures Foundation for Volusia County Schools facilitates the local program under this statewide initiative.

Anyone interested in mentoring may contact Student Services & Mentor Coordinator Shimene Shepard at 386-255-6475, ext. 50724, or sashepar@volusia.k12.fl.us.