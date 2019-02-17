TODAY

Florida Spring Fling Driving Competition: Florida Horse Park, 11008 S. County Road 475, Ocala. Visit cypresskeep.com/springfling.

HITS Ocala Winter Festival: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., HITS Post Time Farm, 13710 U.S. 27, Ocala. Call 620-2275 or visit hitsshows.com/ocala/hits-ocala-winter-circuit.

LifeSouth Bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.

* Family Life Church, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 4325 SW 95th St., Ocala

* Walmart, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 17861 S. U.S. 441, Summerfield

* Sam's Club, 2-5 p.m., 3921 SW College Road, Ocala

Pinterest Party Women’s Weekend: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Gymnasium, 2901 NE 14th St., Ocala. $30. Call 629-2004. Cropping space, door prizes, access to vendors, goodie bags and meals.

Steeple Standing Strong Bible Conference: 10:30 a.m. today and 7 p.m. Feb. 18-20, Heritage Baptist Church, 642 NE 20th St., Ocala. Call 622-6680. Led by the Wylers on Wheels.

Ocala Jazz Society: 2 p.m., VFW Post 4781, 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala. $3 donation benefits Hospice of Marion County. Call 237-0234. Performing jazz, big band, Dixieland and more.

Poetry open mic: 2 p.m., Rainbow Springs Artist Cooperative, 20804 Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon. $3. Call 346-4233.

Johnny Mello Singers: 2-4 p.m., Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. $5. Call 236-2230. Faffle, refreshments and more.

Art 4 All: 2-5 p.m., Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala. Free. Call 694-4121 or 843-3046. Open to all ages, faiths and ability levels; materials and lessons provided.

"By Request": Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band, 3 p.m., Marion Technical Institute, 1614 SE Fort King St., Ocala. Free. Call 624-9291 or visit kingdomofthesunband.org.

Songs from Big Band Era: Dunnellon Concert Singers, 3 p.m., Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St., Dunnellon. Free; donations accepted. Call 419-8796.

Mersey Beatles: 4:30 p.m., Orange Blossom Opry, 16439 SE 138th Terrace, Weirsdale. $30-$40. Call 821-1201 or visit obopry.com.

Pickleball: 5:30 p.m., Coehadjoe Park, 4225 NE 35th St., Ocala. Call 671-8560.

West Coast Swing class and dance: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pm Respiratory Services, 3306 SW 26th Ave., Suite 402, Ocala. $10. Visit facebook.com/events/358352628019819/.

Blessed Trinity Life Teen: 6 p.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th St., Ocala. Email sconnor@blessedtrinity.org. High school youth group follows 5 p.m. Life Teen mass with dinner and activity.

Gospel singing: 6 p.m., Fort Douglas Baptist Church, 2790 SW 87th Place, Ocala. Free. Call 861-1001.

Nancy Scharff: 6 p.m., Congregational Church, 15421 S. U.S. 301, Summerfield. $10. Call 693-4545. Praise and worship melodies as well as traditional and favorite hymns; benefits Infant and Toddler Pantry.