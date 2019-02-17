Laughing yoga in Port Orange

The Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., will host a free laughter yoga program at 4 p.m. the third Monday of each month. For information, contact Alice Palmateer at pflgal@gmail.com.

NARFE to meet Monday

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Ormond Beach Chapter 2247, will have lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Stonewood Grill, 100 S. Atlantic Ave, Ormond Beach. Ellen Spradley, CPA, will provide key updates on the latest tax changes.

For information, call 770-883-1653 or visit narfe.org/chapter2247.

Dinner to benefit National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB) Greater Daytona Beach Chapter will host an educational and scholarship fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at McKenna’s Place, 3781 S. Nova Road, Port Orange.

During that time, McKenna’s Place will donate 10 percent of all customer receipts to the NFB chapter.

Donations will also be accepted at the door. For information or to make a donation, call 386-871-3359.

Astronomer to discuss Parker Solar Probe

Seth Mayo, curator of astronomy for the Museum of Arts & Sciences, will discuss the Parker Solar Probe’s journey to the sun at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

The NASA spacecraft, which began its seven-year mission in August, will travel through the sun’s atmosphere, closer to the surface than any spacecraft before it, facing brutal heat and radiation conditions – and ultimately providing humans with the closest-ever observations of a star.

For information, call the library at 386-424-2910, option 4.

Programs in the Parks

Enjoy a free night sky tour by the Museum of Arts and Sciences at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Ponce Preserve, 4401 S. Peninsula Dr., Ponce Inlet, in the peninsula entrance parking lot. For information, call Amy Zengotita at 386-236-2163.

LWV presents Amendment 10 discussion

The League of Women Voters of Volusia County will host a presentation from 10:30 to noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at City Island Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach.

Guest speaker Ed Kelley, County Council chairman, will discuss Amendment 10, its required changes and how it will affect residents. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to jeanne622lwvvc@cfl.rr.com by Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Book discussion at the library

The Daytona Beach Regional Library will host a book discussion at 5 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month’s event will focus on “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee. The epic historical novel follows a Korean family that migrates to Japan.

Reservations are not required for this free program, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Regional Library. For information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.

