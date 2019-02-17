There are plenty of good deeds and much good news in Marion County and many of the announcements are featured on the Star-Banner's online Applause blog. Here are recaps of a few recent entries. To view the entire announcement, visit http://applause.blogs.ocala.com.

Student selected



Jolie Silverman, a junior at West Port High School, was selected to represent Marion County as a national youth delegate to the 2019 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.

Silverman will join 300 students from across the country June 23-28 in a study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. She was chosen based on academic accomplishments and excellence in leadership, according to a news release.

The summit advisory board is chaired by Mark Bauman, senior vice president of the Smithsonian Institution Enterprises Division. Members include scholars, scientists and university faculty, such as Tom Lovejoy, former executive vice president of the World Wildlife Fund.

“The cost to register is $2,100 and she is responsible for her plane ticket and meal expenses,” Betti-Jean Silverman, Jolie Silverman’s mother, said in an email. “It has been a dream of hers to work in the field of animal studies since the second grade. This would be a great opportunity to meet some exceptional people who are passionate about environmental studies. Please help her reach her goal of $2,500.”

To contribute visit: https://www.gofundme.com/Jolie-goes-to-washington&rcid=r01-15493824031-8a8a91744d014075&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w.

Church donates quilts

The Joyful Hands quilters of Joy Lutheran Church in Ocala produced 278 quilts between February 2018 and February 2019, which were donated to local agencies.

The quilts were displayed on pews in the church on Jan. 20 and 27; 25 were purchased by the members to help support the quilting ministry.

Quilt recipients included Marion County Domestic Abuse Shelter, Hospice of Marion County, Joy Lutheran shut-ins and Angel Tree families, AdventHealth Ocala, Project Hope, Lake Sumter Children’s Advocacy Center, Ocala Ritz Veterans’ Village, Salvation Army and Lutheran World Relief.

Graduation celebration



A graduation celebration was held at Marion Correctional Institution recently for the latest class of Operation Launch and New Destiny students of the Xtreme Soulutions program.

The Operation Launch program is a 3-year course, with biblically-based teaching on a variety of topics from family relationships to job skills.

Several dignitaries spoke to the graduates and their families, and congratulated the graduates as they received certificates of completion.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn told the men "No one will pursue you more than I will if you've broken the law, but no one will work harder to ensure you are given every opportunity to make a fresh start."

Sharon Nehring, assistant to Sen. Dennis Baxley, told them that he never misses an opportunity to tell others about the work that is being done in XS.

Warden Shannon Varnes and Assistant Warden of Programs Cynthia Davis encouraged the men to stay the course and make the most of the opportunities offered. Davis noted it is a rare thing for an XS student to be put on report.

Area students excel

Dean’s List

Katelyn Anneen Kilpatrick, Ocala, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Madison Cochrane, Dunnellon, Tufts University

McKenna Plocica, Ocala, Florida Institute of Technology

Brittany Melton, Ocala, Florida Institute of Technology

Cheyenne McConnell-Sawyer, Ocala, Florida Institute of Technology