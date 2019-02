DAYTONA BEACH — Seven rare right whale calves have been spotted so far this winter off Florida's Atlantic coast.

Researchers said each new calf spotted this year is an encouraging sign for the critically endangered whales. No newborns were spotted during the past calving season, and just five calves were counted during the previous year.

But Katie Jackson of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that seven calves "still isn't enough." The wildlife biologist said right whales need to deliver 16 to 18 calves a year just to maintain their current population.

Scientists estimate only about 450 North Atlantic right whales remain.

Right whales typically migrate from the North Atlantic to give birth off the coasts of Georgia and Florida from December through March.