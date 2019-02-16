Jacksonville police are questioning three people after an unidentified woman was shot to death Saturday morning at a Westside home.

The woman, who appeared to be 40 to 45 years old, was found dead just outside the front door of a home at 2399 Rusty Lakes Lanee off Normandy Boulevard. She didn't live at the home, said Sgt. Steve Rudlaff of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.

Rudlaff said the woman had been shot outside the home on the threshold at the front door. Detectives are interviewing three people who were present when the shooting happened, he said.

"We are not currently looking for any outstanding subjects or suspects in this shooting," he said.

Police were waiting on a search warrant so they could retrieve a gun from inside the home that might have been used in the shooting, Rudlaff said.

Rudlaff said police went to the three-bedroom, one story home after receiving a 911 call from a woman about 10:40 a.m. Arriving officers found the victim lying dead on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, he said.

He said because it was early in the investigation, detectives hadn't determined the circumstances of the shooting.

"We do know there is some type of history between the two individuals but we do not know what type," Rudlaff said. It appeared there had been one person outside with the woman and two people — including the suspected shooter — inside the home. No children were present, he said.

The relationship between the woman and the other three people as yet was unknown, he said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1–866–845–TIPS.

Teresa Stepzinski: (904) 359-4075