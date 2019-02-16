A Newberry woman was arrested Friday night and charged with driving under the influence while her two daughters were in the car, according to an arrest report from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrea Davis, 41, was stopped by an officer at West Newberry Road near 143rd Street after two calls to 911 reported a BMW that was swerving, speeding and driving without headlights.

The report says when Davis exited the car, she showed signs of having used narcotics. She was unable to stand still and flailing her arms during the incident, and admitted she had taken her prescribed adderall, lexapro, xanax and bupropion.

Davis failed a sobriety evaluation and was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Officers found .2 grams of marijuana in her purse and a cup of wine in the center console. Her 6- and 7-year-old daughters were also in the car.

When taken to the Alachua County Jail, Davis was searched and told she would face additional charges if she brought anything illegal inside. She denied having anything else, but was found to be carrying a vapor pen with THC butter and a marijuana pipe and two baggies containing a small amount of cocaine.

Davis was booked with DUI charges, as well as child neglect, cocaine and marijuana possession and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.