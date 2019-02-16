While the warm summer months have yet to arrive, Volusia County's annual lifeguard search is already heating up with tryouts slated to begin on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Those ultimately hired upon completing the swimming and running tests will earn a starting wage of $11.90 per hour and could be eligible for a $500 incentive if they meet criteria specifying number of weekend work days over their first summer. But being selected isn't easy.

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old and must be able to do the following: swim 500 meters freestyle in under 10 minutes, swim 50 yards freestyle in under 30 seconds, and run a half-mile in under 3 minutes, 15 seconds. Candidates considered for hiring will undergo a background check, physical and drug screening.

Those who wish to participate in the selection process must attend one of the 2019 tryouts, as well as Volusia County Beach Safety's lifeguard recruit class, which consists of mandatory 48-hour ocean rescue training. Additionally, participants must attend a 40-hour first responder class and CPR course or provide proof of equivalence.

Here's a list of try-out dates and locations:

Saturday, Feb. 23

8 to 11 a.m.: Ormond Beach YMCA, 500 Sterthaus Drive; Noon to 3 p.m.: Cypress Aquatic Center, 981 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach

Saturday, March 2

8 to 11 a.m.: Port Orange YMCA, 4701 City Center Parkway; Noon to 3 p.m.: Cypress Aquatic Center

Saturday, March 9

8 to 11 a.m.: Ormond Beach YMCA; Noon to 3 p.m. at Cypress Aquatic Center

Saturday, March 16

8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. at Cypress Aquatic Center