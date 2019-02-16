Update, 4:15 p.m.: Streets have re-opened around Royal Poinciana Way and County Road on Palm Beach after being shut down for three hours while Florida Power & Light crews repaired a blown transformer.

Florida Power & Light crews are repairing a blown transformer near Green's Pharmacy in Palm Beach that prompted police to shut down several blocks around Royal Poinciana Way and County Road.

Police and fire-rescue crews are re-routing traffic away from the area while the transformer is being repaired. The 100 blocks of Sunset and Sunrise are shut down as well.

A police dispatcher said the emergency is not causing any unusual traffic delays.

The town first reported live wires down about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

