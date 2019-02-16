SATURDAY

MONTHLY MEETING: At 10 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Mount Dora located at 650 North Donnelly Street in Mount Dora. With Harry Messersmith providing his expertise on critiquing artwork. $5 per piece.

STRETCHING IN THE SPIRIT YOGA CLASSES: At 1 p.m. every Saturday at Silver Lake Community Church, 34030 Radio Road in Leesburg. Free. Details: 352-742-0648.

SHABBAT SERVICES: At 10 a.m. every Saturday at Chabad House Center for Jewish Life and Learning, 13030 County Road 103 in Oxford. Call 352-330-4466 or go to ourchabad.org.

WEEKLY SERVICE: At 9 a.m. every Saturday at Traditional Congregation of Mount Dora, 848 N. Donnelly Street. Details: 352-735-4774 or www.TCOMD.org.

SUNDAY

THE ANCHORMEN IN CONCERT: At 6 p.m. at Leesburg Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 South Street. Love offering.

IRISH TENOR MARK FORREST PERFORMS: At 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Community, 1330 Sunshine Avenue, Leesburg. The event is free to attend and a goodwill offering will be collected. Details: 352-787-6354 or ccstpaul.com.

BIBLE STUDY AND FELLOWSHIP: At 10 a.m. the first and third Sunday of the month at the home of Joe Tassell, Pastor of Mercy Church in Mount Dora. Go to mercychurchfl.org.

PRAYER GATHERING: At 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Sunday at 3935 Griffin Avenue in Lady Lake. Non-denominational. Details: 720-697-3502 or Evangm77@aol.com.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: From 3 to 5 p.m. every Sunday at First Presbyterian Eustis, 117 S. Center St. To help people face challenges and rebuild their lives. Go to fpceustis.com.

MONDAY



OUR FATHER'S HANDS CRAFT GROUP: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday at New Life Baptist Church, 35300 Radio Road in Leesburg. Most items created are donated to charity. Call 352-728-0004 for information.

TOASTMASTERS MEETING: From 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday at Clermont Seventh-day Adventist Church, 498 W. Montrose St. Call 352-234-6495.

GRIEFSHARE CLASSES: Every Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Tavares, 600 W. Ianthe St. Cost is $15. Register at 352-308-8229.

TUESDAY



COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS MEETING: At 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Trinity Lutheran Church, 17330 US Highway 27 in Summerfield. Provides support for families grieving from the death of a child. Email tcarlyon@aol.com.

55+ JOY FELLOWSHIP: At 10:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month at Grace Bible Baptist Church, 1703 Lewis Road in Leesburg. RSVP to 352-326-5738.

GERMAN-LANGUAGE BIBLE STUDY: At 6 p.m. every Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora. A German-language Bible is required. Details: 352-383-2005 or www.mtdorafumc.org.

LADIES PRECEPT BIBLE STUDY: From 9 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday at Fairway Christian Church Classrooms A-B, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Call 352-259-9305 for information.

LADIES TUESDAY BIBLE STUDY: From 9 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday at Fairway Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Call 352-259-9305 for information.

WEDNESDAY



GRIEFSHARE: From 2 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through April 3 at Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Call 352-259-9305.

"NEXT SEASON OF LIFE" SENIOR CENTER: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Philip Lutheran Church, 1050 Boyd Drive in Mount Dora. Details: www.stphiliplc.com.

LADIES BIBLE STUDY: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Wednesday at New Life Baptist Church, 35300 Radio Road in Leesburg. Call 352-728-0004 for information.

YOGA THERAPY CHURCH: At 11 a.m. every Wednesday at Wildwood United Methodist Church, 300 Mason St. Amrit Yoga Therapy and Christian Scripture. Call 352-203-7258.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT BIBLE STUDIES: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Call 352-259-9305 for information.

MEN'S BIBLE STUDY: From 8 to 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Fairway Christian Church Classrooms C-D, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Call 352-259-9305 for information.

LADIES WEDNESDAY NIGHT BIBLE STUDY: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Fairway Christian Church Classrooms A-B, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Call 352-259-9305 for information.

THURSDAY



LADIES THURSDAY BIBLE STUDY: From 9 to 11 a.m. every Thursday at Fairway Christian Church Classrooms C-D, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Call 352-259-9305 for information.

FRIDAY



THE PASSION OF DEITRICH BONHOEFFER: At 5 p.m. at Crowder Hall at the Howey Community Church, 420 N. Palm Ave., Howey-in-the-Hills. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Howey Community Church and the Yalaha Community Club.

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

13TH ANNUAL SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive AME Church, 9826 County Road 44 (Orangebend), Leesburg. Part of the Black History Month observance. Open to the public. Details: 386-316-2921.

SHABBAT SERVICE: At 10 a.m. at Congregation Beth Sholom, 315 N. 13th Street in Leesburg. Go to bethsholomflorida.org or call 352-326-3692.

PAWS OF PRAISE: At 9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday at Bark Park, 6085 County Road 44 in Wildwood. Community gathering for humans and canine companions. Contact Michael Beck at 352-203-7258.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

HOLY HOUR AND HAPPY HOUR: At 7 p.m. the first Friday of the month at Chabad House Center for Jewish Life and Learning, 13030 County Road 103 in Oxford. Beginners Shabbat Service followed by cocktails and traditional dishes. RSVP to 352-330-4466 or info@jewishmarion.org. Go to ourchabad.org for information.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

SUMTER MINISTERIAL ASSOCIATION: At 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at Oxford Assembly of God, U.S. Highway 301 in Oxford. Call 352-748-6124 or email oxfordassembly@embarq.mail.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

GAME NIGHT: At 6:30 p.m. at Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Bring your favorite game or learn a new game.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

ALL ABOUT FAIRWAY CLASS: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room C-D at Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Lunch is provided. Register at church or call 352-259-9305.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

MESSY CHURCH: From 5 to 7 p.m. the second Sunday of the month through April at First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue. Includes intergenerational activities, a time of celebration, and a catered dinner. Details: facebook.com/Messy-Church-in-Mount-Dora.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

REAL MEN OF JESUS: From 6 to 9 p.m. the second Monday the month at The Cross Mount Dora, 18800 U.S. Highway 441. Service projects throughout the year. Email jgranger@ridgeoutdoors.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

CROHN'S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP: From 7 to 9:30 p.m. every third Monday of odd-numbered months at New Life Presbyterian Church, 201 La Vista St. in Fruitland Park. Call 248-840-7805.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

GROWING IN CHRIST CLASS: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room C-D at Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Lunch is provided. Register at church or call 352-259-9305.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

FASHION THROUGH THE DECADES: At noon at First United Methodist Church, 439 E. 5th Avenue in Mount Dora. The GFWC-Mount Dora Woman’s Club is celebrating 100 years of volunteerism. $25. Tickets: 352-978-1142 or gfwcmdwc@mail.com.