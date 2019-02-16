UMATILLA — When Sgt. Steve Boldrey pulled on his field-faded battle dress uniform before dawn in Afghanistan each day, he was often weary and very cognizant of the dangers associated with what would likely be another long, dusty convoy through mountainous areas observed by people who wished him harm.

The self-proclaimed, globe-trotting Army brat knew well what he was getting into when he raised his right hand — but he steeled himself with a big dose of family-tree pride.

"My great-grandfather fought as a soldier in World War I and my grandfather in World War II," said the 46-year-old Umatilla man.

"Dad, who was an Army drill sergeant, volunteered for Vietnam but they would not let him go because Uncle Richard was already there (in Da Nang with the 101st Airborne Division)," Boldrey said.

Steve was referring to the Sullivans Act which, after a WWII Gold Star mother lost all five of her Sailor sons in a single day, sought to prohibit family members from serving simultaneously in the same combat zone.

Boldrey's brother Michael also served in the Army, completing a four-year hitch in Germany and aboard Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Following nearly a full century of Boldrey military heritage, Steve's son Jacob added a touch of Air Force blue to the family crest by turning wrenches on B-52 bombers.

Steve himself was able to amass 20 years wearing his nation's cloth, including overseas training or operational deployments to Honduras, Panama and Germany; and stateside postings to Fort Knox, Kentucky and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Those adventures, sometimes representing the ubiquitous "hours of boredom interrupted by moments of stark terror," included that final tour in Afghanistan which saw him detailed "as a tactical vehicle driver or gunner" almost daily.

Earlier, as a member of the Alabama National Guard assigned in Brundidge (near Fort Rucker), he participated in Operation Noble Eagle (homeland defense immediately following the 9-11 attacks).

Boldrey is thankful for his time in khaki, and he happily counts those years as an Army kid in places like Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Lewis, Washington.

"Truly, the men and women in the Army were a second family for me," Boldrey stated emphatically. "The leadership and my fellow NCOs stepped up when my back and knees finally just gave out in Afghanistan. And my best friend, Chuck Brooks, who now lives in Atlanta, was in the unit with me there. We go back to high school days."

"If it weren't for the Army," he said, "most of the people in my life would not have crossed my path. And Mother Army gave me a chance to see more of the world — not just a piece of the country."

"Still, I chose Umatilla for retirement. We came down on a whim and liked it right away. It just seemed to fit our needs," said Boldrey. "And there's this group of guys I meet with Wednesday nights at First Baptist Church Umatilla.

"It's someplace I fit in," he said. "I go to hear God's word, to learn it and try to better myself. If any of the men are not there on Wednesday, I miss them; and I miss them if I'm not there.

"This is my new enlistment," said Steve. "I'm a soldier for God now."

And there's one more Army family connection that bears mentioning: Steve's sergeant major brother-in-law who lived next door in Alabama and introduced Boldrey to Denise, his bride of two decades.

The blind-date meeting took place at the Alabama State Fair, where Steve jokingly recalls that he "could have taken home a goldfish but decided on Denise instead."

Mrs. Boldrey was much more direct. "Steve had personality," she said. "And he's a good-looking man."