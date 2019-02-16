UMATILLA — Billie Green took time off from her classes at Umatilla High School this week to attend the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York with her mom and grandma, and it paid off.

Her dog, a 2 1/2-year-old black and tan coonhound named Carlin Black Tie Affair, or “Tux” for short, took the Best of Breed title in the prestigious competition.

Billie, 17, is the dog’s owner, trainer and handler.

Later Monday, the pair competed against all other Best of Breed winners at Madison Square Garden to determine the finalists for Tuesday’s Best of Show judging, but they did not advance.

“I was feeling a little nervous at first, but he did really good so it was awesome,” Billie said of their Best of Breed showing.

On Facebook shortly after the announcement, she posted, “So proud of this boy.”

When asked if she believes Tux knew he’d won, Billie said, “I think a little bit. He was pretty proud out there.”

The accomplishment, already big on its own, was magnified by the memory of four long days in December spent looking for Tux after he got away and was lost somewhere in Umatilla.

He was found after an all-out search by the community. Many of those same people became fans and cheerleaders, rooting the young pair on from afar this week.

“They all sent me messages saying, 'Good luck,' and 'Hope you do really good,'" Billie said of well wishes she received before the show.

“Afterwards, I was getting videos of everybody filming their TVs and lots of texts saying they saw us and congratulating us. It was pretty cool."

Despite her youth, Billie is already a veteran trainer and handler and has made the trip to Westminster before.

Her aunt got her started showing dogs at just 7 years old, and her first show was with the United Kennel Club.

At 9, she switched to the American Kennel Club and showed a Dalmatian. At 10, she showed a black and tan coonhound. That’s when her affection for the breed began, Billie said.

“They are good all-around dogs. They are good in the house and with people. They train and go out and do their thing well, then come back in the house and are pretty much couch potatoes,” she said.

Two years ago, Billlie became Tux’s owner, but it wasn’t until December 2018 that she picked him up in California from his breeder Traci Mitchell.

Billie said when she got him to Umatilla, her biggest task was to train him to be around people and prepare him for Westminster. It was her fourth time there but Tux’s first after only six showings at smaller venues.

Westminster spokeswoman Lisa Peterson said even though he is not a seasoned show dog, Tux was eligible to enter Westminster because of the Champion status he’d earned from the previous shows.

Peterson said at Westminster, dogs are judged against an ideal standard for each breed.

“Judges compare the actual dog to the ideal standard,” Peterson said.

In all, Peterson said about 3,000 dogs of hundreds of breeds and varieties were entered this year.

As for Billie and Tux, rest following this week’s competition will be short-lived.

“This week was hectic, but it was a lot of fun. And we have a whole schedule of shows coming up during the year,” Billie said. The first one will be in Lakeland on Monday.