Ross Truog won the Men’s Division of the 10th annual All American Air Table Tennis Classic, defeating local competitor Will Cheshire in the men’s singles finals. Jenna Thomas defeated Dorothy Chiu to take the women’s title.

The charity tournament was initially held at the home of Steve and Christine Chapman. This year’s contest took place at the newly-opened Embassy Suites Resort St. Augustine Beach. In its 10 years, the event has raised more than $750,000, all going to local non-profit organizations.

Truog, past champion and 2018 Men’s runner-up, said his aggressive strategy helped him defeat hot-handed Cheshire 2-0 in the finals.

“I decided to attacked his forehand right from the start. I also made a point to work my shots out wide to his backhand and forehand,” said Truog.

Truog defeated two-time champion Alex Wimpleberg in the semifinals. Cheshire also had a tough road to the finals, defeating Mike Volonnino in the semis and defending champion Tom Searle in the quarters.

Truog, Wimpleberg and Searle have dominated this event, combining to win eight of 10 men’s titles.

Thomas defeated Chiu 2-1 in a closely contested finals. Thomas said she had great respect for Chiu heading into the finals.

“Watching her play others throughout the night, she was definitely one I was very nervous to play in the final,” said Thomas.

The women’s field was the strongest in the history of the tournament, featuring every past winner of the event. Thomas defeated past winner Sherri Anthony in her semifinal match, while Chiu pulled off a close win against defending champion Katie Crevasse in the second semifinals.

Thomas said she was “elated” to win the event.

“I still cannot believe it was me that won,” she said.

Volonnino successfully defended his legend’s title, for 55-and-over competitors, defeating Jeff King 2-1 in the finals. The legend’s winner advances to compete in the men’s division.

The tournament is hosted by the All-American Air Charitable Foundation is already preparing for next year’s event, said foundation president Christine Chapman.

“We could not be more proud of this year’s winners and the involvement of our foundation board of directors and All-American Air staff in serving our community,” said Chapman.