When Donald Trump came to Palm Beach in 1985 as the new owner of Mar-a-Lago, he brought with him not only his hubris and hopes for acceptance by the island's aristocracy but also his passion for doing business and settling scores in court.

In his 33 years in Palm Beach County, Trump has been involved in more than two dozen local lawsuits in state and federal courts. Although a small fraction of the estimated 4,000-plus lawsuits in which he has been involved throughout the country, his Palm Beach County lawsuits mirror a legal strategy he has used to overwhelm and intimidate plaintiffs nationwide: File a lawsuit for outrageous damages; wear-down opponents with relentless pleadings; say you will never settle; negotiate, then settle.

As president, Trump has employed some of those tactics, whether its salvos on Twitter or attorney Rudy Giuliani's TV interviews, in confronting investigations into his political and business activities. But a legal expert said those maneuvers will only go so far.

Beyond tweeting his grievances, there are few clues for how Trump may ultimately confront the findings or legal actions coming from Mueller's probe of Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

"He has to take a different tact in the ways he fights it out being president of the United States," said Mark Kende, director of Drake University's Constitutional Law Center in Des Moines, Iowa. "He has significant political backing, a lot of protection but not where he can come out swinging with litigation."

In Trump’s time in Palm Beach, no slight has seemingly been too petty or rejection so resolute that it could not be challenged in court.

When a Mar-a-Lago member asked for his membership dues back, claiming amenities promised never materialized and that the club was boring, Trump filed a $1 million defamation lawsuit against him. When a bodyguard at Mar-a-Lago sold the story of his tryst with Trump's wife Marla Maples to a tabloid, Trump sued him for violating his non-disclosure agreement. When his hopes to build nine mini-mansions on Mar-a-Lago were rejected, he sued the town of Palm Beach. When the town said his American flag was too big, Trump sued the town again. When planes flew too low and loud over Mar-a-Lago, Trump sued the county and airport director. When an 82-year-old Latvian chandelier maker told reporters that Trump hadn't paid in full for three chandeliers for Mar-a-Lago's ballroom, Trump sued the man claiming the installation was shoddy.

"He seems to be the type who enjoys litigation," said Darren Hutchinson, a professor at the University Florida law school. "Part of that may be, 'I'm a good negotiator' and part may be 'I don't care if you threaten me.'"



Trump filed his first lawsuit against Palm Beach County in January 1987 after receiving his first property tax bill for Mar-a-Lago, which he purchased in December 1985.

The county valued the 18-acre estate at $11.5 million. Although he boasted In his 1987 book "The Art Of The Deal" that he snatched up the property for a bargain, the New York real estate tycoon claimed it was worth only $7 million — the amount he had paid for the ocean-to-lake-front estate thirteen months earlier.

The difference would have lowered his taxes by $80,820 that year — seemingly chump-change for a billionaire but a property’s taxable value in any single year can set a benchmark for future years’ valuations.

A lower court ruled in Trump’s favor but an appeals court overruled the lower court’s ruling and upheld the county’s $11.5 appraisal. Over the years, Trump would again challenge the value of Mar-a-Lago and as he bought more property in Palm Beach County, he filed more lawsuits.

In 2013, the year after Trump purchased what would become the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, he sued the county again, claiming it had over-valued the course. Every year since then, he sued over the assessed value of the property.

In November of this 2018, the county settled the lawsuits and agreed to retroactively cut the value it assigned for each year, triggering a tax refund on taxes he overpaid on $10.6 million dollars' worth of property valuation.

Trump’s lawsuits against the county were not unique. Suing to lower property valuations and taxes is not uncommon but for the Trump Organization, it is routine — according to an investigation by ProPublica.

New York and Chicago have been the target of serial lawsuits. The Trump Organization filed six lawsuits against New York City last year, according to an investigation by ProPublica. In Chicago there have been five challenges to lower the value of the Trump International Hotel and Tower since 2010 despite Trump’s claim on the Apprentice that the building could have a value of $1.2 billion, the ProPublica investigation found.

Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he golfs and visits frequently in the summer, has managed to avoid a lawsuit. Trump moved a herd of goats onto the property enabling him to claim a farmland tax break, according to the ProPublica investigation.

In the early 1990s, Trump began looking for other real estate opportunities in Palm Beach County and learned of 280-acres owned by the county’s airport about a mile south of the main runway at Palm Beach International Airport. A Realtor working for Trump contacted the county, saying he had a client who was interested in the property.

Negotiations began between the county and the unnamed investor.

"I said, 'Who is it and what do they want to do?' but they were being cagey," then airport director Bruce Pelly told the Post last December. "Finally, when we really got down to where we were going to do a lease, I said, 'Okay, who the hell is it and what do they want to do?" That's when it came out that it was Trump and he wanted to build a golf course."

Pelly paused.

"I said, 'That's nice but since the day he got here he's been threatening to sue the county over noise,'" Pelly recalled. "We're going to need some protection in this agreement that he won't do that because I'm not going to let my bosses do business with somebody who is going to turn around and sue them."

Negotiations continued but Trump refused to agree to no future lawsuits, Pelly said. Trump went so far as to send George Ross, senior counsel of the Trump Organization and one of Trump's advisors on The Apprentice, to Florida to negotiate with Pelly.

Pelly wouldn't budge. Ross returned to New York and within days Trump filed a $75 million lawsuit against Pelly and the county.

Trump’s gripe: Noise from jets taking off and landing at Palm Beach International Airport — about 2 miles west of the club — interrupted the tranquil ambiance at the pricey club and exhaust from the jets damaged the mansion’s exterior.

In the lawsuit, Trump claimed Pelly had ordered jets to fly over Mar-a-Lago out of pure spite, ignoring good airport practices and delaying flights. The county responded, saying Pelly could not — even if he wanted to — direct flights. That was the exclusive purview of the air traffic controllers.

However, more importantly for Trump, the lawsuit gave him leverage to negotiate for the lease. In the interview with the Post, Pelly insisted the airport and county always wanted to lease the land to Trump.

The lawsuit dragged on for 16 months before it was finally settled. The county agreed to continue with the noise abatement program it was already doing. Trump agreed not to sue the county in the future and got the 100-year lease the county had already agreed to, Pelly said.

Publicly, Trump boasted that he got the lease out of the deal, Pelly said.

"So, he went and told everybody, 'I sued the county and I got the golf course,'" Pelly said. "If he hadn't sued us we would be exactly where we are now," Pelly said. "He'd be leasing the golf course under the same terms and conditions that we negotiated."

As for Trump's promise not to sue the county, he did — just not under his own name.

"I forgot what different names he sued us under," Pelly said. "Somehow, the court doesn't seem to want to recognize that he agreed not to sue us but he still is."

In 2010, Trump and Mar-a-Lago sued the county again when the airport attempted to extend the runway. Never mind that Trump had agreed not sue the county in the mid-1990s settlement that gave him the land lease. Or that he himself flew over Mar-a-Lago in his own private 727 whenever he came to Palm Beach. It was Pelly, carrying a grudge over the 1995 lawsuit, who was responsible for the noise and pollution, according to the lawsuit.

“Pelly’s actions in directing the overflights of Mar-a-Lago are no different than if Pelly himself was standing on the road outside Mar-a-Lago, aiming and firing a sound gun at the historic Mar-a-Lago property. The result is the same,” attorney James Beasley Jr. wrote in the lawsuit.

After a judge dismissed the suit, Beasley refiled it, this time claiming Pelly wasn’t just firing a sound gun at Mar-a-Lago, but at Trump himself along with “spraying him with noxious chemicals.”

Trump dropped the lawsuit a year later after Pelly agreed not to dismantle airport noise monitors or disband an advisory committee overseeing them. By then, plans to add a commercial runway had been shelved because FAA officials said there wasn't enough air traffic to justify it.

In 2015, Trump again sued Pelly and the county over airport noise and pollution. This time, Trump wanted $100 million to help pay for the costs of repairing damage caused by the vibrations and noxious chemicals from the jets.

That lawsuit, and apparently Trump’s concerns about vibrations and pollution, ended eight days after he was elected president. The single-sentence dismissal notice gave no explanation.

Not all of Trump's Palm Beach County lawsuits turned into epic legal battles, pitting the property rights of a billionaire against local governments. A couple were just about Trump seemingly getting even.

In October 1997, Trump filed a lawsuit against Spencer Wagner, a former guard at Mar-a-Lago made famous after police spotted him on an Ocean Ridge beach with Trump's second-wife, Marla Maples at 4 a.m in April 1996, according to a police report.

Wagner, 34, initially spotted alone, told police he was "sorting out his personal problems." After police took his suspended driver license, according to the police report, he changed his story and said he was with a woman. Back on the beach, police say they found Maples Trump, who explained that she couldn't find a public restroom and had told Wagner, her bodyguard, to pull over so she could use the beach.

Trump fired Wagner shortly after the incident. Wagner then went to the Globe magazine and sold the story of what he claimed was his romance with Maples. Trump fired back with a lawsuit just days after the tabloid published the front-page story headlined "MY SECRET AFFAIR WITH MARLA."

Trump did not sue Wagner for libel and claim the story was false. Instead, he sued Wagner for violating the confidentiality agreement that workers at Mar-a-Lago must sign. For two months, there was a flurry of legal ink slinging by Trump's lawyer — depositions scheduled, a request for an emergency injunction and phone records subpoenaed.

The lawsuit seemingly fell off Trump's radar and, after 10 months of no action, Trump dropped the case. Wagner never so much as hired an attorney to respond, according to court records. He died in 2012 of a drug overdose.

Then there was the chandelier lawsuit — the byproduct of Trump's bruised ego over an unpaid bill for chandeliers at Mar-a-Lago that may or may not have been installed improperly.

Four days after Trump married his third wife, Melania, and celebrated with a reception at his new ballroom in Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Post published a column quoting Nicolas Jacobsen, owner of a West Palm Beach lighting company, saying Trump had not paid in full for three chandeliers.

Although Trump's inability to pay his bills was frequently in the news, including a bankruptcy just months earlier, Jacobsen tweaked Trump when he added that the billionaire did not want to pay sales tax on the $33,997 bill and then, in a subsequent story, said 22 other vendors had contacted him after the first story saying they, too, had trouble getting Trump to pay his bills.

On Feb. 2, 2005, a week after the first story ran, Trump sued Jacobsen, claiming the chandeliers were not installed properly and that he had to hire an electrical contractor to re-wire them. The next day, Trump's lawyer, John Marion IV, followed up with a letter, threatening a libel suit.

By the end of the month, Trump was offering to settle. Trump would pay half the outstanding $16,998 bill if Jacobsen would write a letter of apology.

Jacobsen, an 82-year-old Latvian immigrant, admitted his English writing skills were not good and asked Trump's attorney to draft a letter Trump would accept.

"I am writing to apologize for any embarrassment or humiliation I may have caused you by remarks recently attributed to me in various newspaper article," Marion wrote in the letter. "Although I was quoted as saying that 22 people had called me to say that you had stiffed them, and because of that practice you could not get anyone to work for you, that is not true."

Marion continued with a second apology.

"Additionally, although I was quoted as saying that you tried to avoid paying state sales tax when purchasing chandeliers from me, that is not true, either," Marion wrote. "Please accept my apology, and I assure you that in the future I will be much more careful in speaking with the press."

Jacobsen refused to sign the letter and hired a lawyer.

"Mr. Trump wanted me to lie in the apology and I won't do that," Jacobsen told The Post.

The case dragged on for 11 months, then settled for an undisclosed amount. Jacobsen's attorney, Ronald Jones, said the terms of the settlement were confidential and that he could not disclose the amount Trump paid or whether Jacobsen ended up apologizing to him.

Jones said he wasn't happy with the settlement and said he believed Jacobsen should have gotten more but the legal fees were too much for the small businessman.

"It was a typical Trump thing," Jones said. "From what I've read about Trump, people settle because they can't afford to litigate."

