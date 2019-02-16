WEST PALM BEACH — President Donald Trump kicked off the Presidents’ Day weekend, and his 20th visit to the Southern White House, with a visit Saturday to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach — one of his two golf courses in Palm Beach County.

Trump arrived at the golf club around 8:40 a.m. and was there until early afternoon. The White House did not say how the president spent his time at the club.

On his last visit to Palm Beach, Trump tweeted a photo of himself with golf stars Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods on the links on Feb. 2. The following day, the White House said Trump had golfed with Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said after returning to Mar-a-Lago, Trump planned to talk trade with China. Sanders said Trump would be joined by Mulvaney, U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, Secretary of Commerce and Palm Beach neighbor Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, assistant to the president and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

This stay in Palm Beach County comes directly after Trump signed a national emergency declaration to access funding to construct a wall along the United States’ southern border. The spending bill that was passed late last week, and signed by Trump on Friday, to avoid another government shutdown only included $1.4 billion for the wall, a staple of his 2016 campaign.

But the president didn’t leave it all behind in Washington, D.C. His first tweet of the day Saturday, at 11:43 a.m., was a video from his speech at the Rose Garden Friday that had been posted by the White House Twitter account about 30 minutes prior.

In the 22-second clip, Trump says, “You don’t have a border, you don’t have a country. You know we fight — before I got here — we fight all over the world to create borders for countries, but we don’t create a border for our country. So I think what will happen is sadly we’ll be sued and sadly it will go through a process and happily we’ll win.”

Since the speech, a number of entities have announced they intend to sue the president over the declaration, including the state of California and the American Civil Liberties Union. Three Texas landowners and Frontera Audubon Society filed the first lawsuit Friday, according Public Citizen Litigation Group.

Absent from the clip in the tweet was Trump saying that he didn't "need" to declare the emergency, but that he had done so to build the wall sooner. Critics of the wall jumped on that statement saying that Trump had undermined his own case for an emergency declaration.

The second tweet he posted on Saturday while at the golf club was a repost of a video with footage from the Feb. 5 State of the Union. The original video was overlaid by R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” but the band asked that the social media site remove it. The new video used Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

As the presidential motorcade returned to Mar-a-Lago Saturday afternoon, Trump was cheered on bydozens of supporters and onlookers along Southern Boulevard. Some supporters' signs included “God Bless President Trump,” “4 More Years, Deal With It,” “How Do You Spell Moron? C-O-R-T-E-Z,” and “Warning Psycho Dems: U R Entering The MAGA Zone.”

On Monday, Trump is expected to head to Florida International University in Miami to give a speech on Venezuela.

3:06 p.m.

The president has finished golfing and returned to Mar-a-Lago. No word on who he played with or his plans for the remainder of the day.

The motorcade left Trump International Golf Course at 2:56 p.m.#TrumpInPalmBeach@pbpostpic.twitter.com/hxMSaAEtTa

— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse)February 16, 2019

As usual, loyal supporters line the motorcade route.

Lots of folks out to see@realDonaldTrump motorcade along Southern Boulevard before the bridge.#TrumpInPalmBeach@pbpostpic.twitter.com/rrmU8TupQC

— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse)February 16, 2019

12:26 p.m.

8:41 a.m.

Palm Beach Post reporter Hannah Morse is embedded with the White House press pool today and will be tagging along wherever the president goes. For now, looks like he's heading to his golf course in suburban West Palm Beach.

We’re on our way to Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, by the looks of it.#TrumpInPalmBeach@pbpostpic.twitter.com/vUjVmUbwty

— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse)February 16, 2019

7 a.m.

Good morning. It's 60 degrees at Mar-a-Lago under partly cloudy skies. It is not yet known how the president will spend his first day after declaring a national emergency but perfect golf weather is expected, with a high of 80 degrees.

The president and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport at 6:35 p.m. on Friday and were greeted on the tarmac by a crowd of about 100 supporters. The first couple spent about 20 minutes signing autographs and talking to the crowd before heading directly to Mar-a-Lago. Nearby, the president's Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney texted and talked on the phone while waiting for the motorcade's departure.

.@realDonaldTrump greets supporters at PBIA.#TrumpInPalmBeachpic.twitter.com/Y11NxhU4sO

— George Bennett (@gbennettpost)February 15, 2019

Noticeably absent were other Trump family members, including the couple's 12-year-old son, Barron, who usually travels with his parents to Mar-a-Lago during their winter weekend breaks. One young child was seen in the window of Air Force One.

Supporters and some opponents gathered along Southern Boulevard to watch the presidential motorcade, which pulled into Mar-a-Lago about 7:10 p.m.

About 50 people lined opposite sides of Southern Boulevard near Parker Avenue. A Trump foe carried a sign that read “Lost: Integrity, Dignity, Honesty.” One woman who supports Trump carried a sign reading “Secure Our Border.”

There were several testy exchanges between supporters and opponents of Trump before the motorcade passed.

“Shame on you,” one woman proclaimed as she walked past a group of protesters. Another woman responded by calling the president a traitor.

Farther east, where a large group of Trump supporters gathered, Paula Magnuson of Palm Beach Gardens said it’s fine for the president to visit Palm Beach and play golf after declaring an emergency.



“I think he gave up his Christmas and New Year’s holidays,” she said, referring to Trump canceling his traditional holiday visit during the 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government. “When things get so stressful, you need time to decombust. Everyone needs that, whether you’re president or an average American.”

The president is expected to remain in Palm Beach through Sunday, then travel to Miami for a speech on Venezuela's political turmoil before returning to Washington on Monday evening.

Tonight, Orphan’s Promise, a Virginia-based organization affiliated with the Christian Broadcasting Network, will host its second Dream Gala at the president’s club. The group, whose members include fervent Trump supporters, held its inaugural fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago after more than 20 other charities abruptly skedaddled, citing the president's comments about there being “very fine people” on both sides of August 2017 confrontations between neo-Nazis, white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

As Trump settled in at Mar-a-Lago, an attorney for the rock band R.E.M. was asking Twitter to remove a satirical video clip containing one of the band's songs that President Donald Trump's account tweeted Friday, according to CNBC. The clip, which was first posted by another Twitter user and runs more than two minutes, plays audio from R.E.M.'s early-'90s hit single "Everybody Hurts" over excerpts from Trump's Feb. 5 State of the Union address.

As of the early hours Saturday ET, Twitter users could not play the video posted by Trump, and many saw a message that read, "This video has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

Trump has not commented on Twitter's actions but the creator of the video, self-proclaimed Trump supporter @CarpeDonktum, accused Twitter of censorship, according to CNBC.



The clip, clearly meant to mock a selection of lawmakers in Congress, cuts lines from Trump's speech together with reaction shots of stern-looking politicians whom Trump has criticized in the past. They include Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. Trump's tweet with the video clip had been pinned to the top of his account's page by Friday afternoon. But it appeared to have been un-pinned by Saturday, according to CNBC.





