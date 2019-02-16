The Jacksonville Symphony Masterworks Series brought singers from the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus and the University of North Florida Chorale together this weekend in the shimmering “Daphnis and Chloe,” a luxurious program of orchestral selections from opera and ballet featuring the music of Richard Wagner and Maurice Ravel.

The evening opened with the Prelude and Good Friday Spell from Wagner’s final opera, “Parsifal.” Based on traditional folk tales about the Holy Grail, “Parsifal” was Wagner’s final opera about the eponymous knight’s adventures and a profound mediation on faith and eternal life. The selections for this performance were well chosen. Wagner’s operatic preludes are an unquestionable high point of his oeuvre, and the Good Friday Spell features the famous tune, the “Dresden Amen,” a sequence of six notes sung by German choirs since the 19th century.

The symphony's strings immediately displayed their characteristic lush warmth, bathing the audience in Wagner’s rich and distinctive sound world. The brass section, always so beloved by Wagner and central to his work, was crisp and sonorous. These opening selections are — as far as Wagner goes — more on the contemplative and reflective side, and the orchestra displayed subtle nuances of shade and color throughout. We’ve become accustomed to great brass performances from our symphony, but the woodwinds deserve particular notice this time, demonstrating outstanding balance and control. Altogether, the Wagner selections made a satisfying contrast to the starring second half of the program.

The Jacksonville Symphony Chorus joined forces with the University of North Florida Chorale and the Jacksonville Symphony for the second half of the evening, featuring Maurice Ravel’s orchestral masterpiece, “Daphnis et Chloé.” Although conceived and written as ballet music, Ravel’s score can and often is performed as an un-staged concert work without any artistic compromise. There are few pieces in the standard orchestral canon that are as sumptuously orchestrated as “Daphnis et Chloé.” Over the course of nearly an hour, this piece continuously summons from a large orchestra and chorus a unique range of kaleidoscopic colors and textures. The composer here exploits the potential of every instrument on stage to the extreme, leaving the listener wondering just how Ravel managed to conjure such sonic colors.

Once again, the woodwinds were a standout, with Ravel demanding an almost non-stop and agile effort. Given this work’s complexity, balance and proportion are key and conductor Courtney Lewis managed to hold all elements of this elaborate score in fine equilibrium. The Symphony Chorus and UNF Chorale also rose admirably to the challenge. Ravel uses the chorus like another orchestral instrument, giving them not words but only sounds, supplementing the orchestral timbres through vocalizations on neutral vowels. The effect is often ethereal and otherworldly. Symphony Chorus Director Donald McCullough and UNF Chorale Conductor Cara Tasher are to be commended for a fine job preparing their singers for such a demanding musical score.

The two works presented, although very different, complemented each other extremely well. Both were examples of, in different and distinct musical vocabularies, pieces written to exploit to the fullest vast musical resources by two great masters of the form.

Classical music reviewer Timothy Tuller is canon for music at St. Johns Cathedral.