BARTOW — ''In this small community, who would have imagined this?" said Mary Klepinger of Ohio while walking around the 6th Annual SyFy Bartow festival this weekend. Joined by her husband, Chris, the pair are snowbirds who saw the event on a poster.

And that is exactly what SyFy Bartow's founder, Sean Serdynski was hoping when he hatched the idea for the community science fiction festival.

He saw Bartow commissioners put out a plea for ideas to bring business to downtown Bartow one day on Facebook.

"When my wife, Lori, and I were growing up, there was nothing to do in Bartow," he said.

Serdynski had coordinated science fiction festivals for years, so he thought, "Why not have one in Bartow?"

So the commissioners gave a nod, and said "You're in charge," he said.

Over the past six years, SyFy Bartow grew from one street to now eight very full blocks of entertainment, festivities, vendors, cosplayers and artists.

This year's theme was Steampunk, so a "Steampunk Alley" filled up Central Avenue.

"The thing about science fiction people is they are amazing," Serdynski said. "They don't judge, they don't hate, they love and it is all about their craft. Anyone that dresses up in a costume is just as artistic as one who paints a picture."

The draw to cosplay, he said, is the change to "be anyone you admire."

And SyFy Bartow draws people to Bartow for "fun," said Lori Serdynski. "A lot of people have said, from out of the county, the only reason they know to come to Bartow is either to get out of jail, see an attorney, or get a divorce. We want to change that. We want to make it fun and enjoyable to come to Bartow. And I think it is working."

Some 30,000 people turned out for this year's SyFy Bartow, and Lynn Ballard of Heartland Steampunk Association said it was double this year than last.

Creativity is the draw, she said. "We really love it when people make their own stuff," she added.

Tom and Janelle Fossett were busy cooking and seating people at Bedrock Wings, a local place for tasty wings and burgers. Tom Fossett spoke highly of Main Street Bartow. "They do a great job supporting us," he said. Janelle Fossett added that the events keep business hopping downtown.

The thousands came from everywhere for the festival.

Chuck Levengood sported a costume that took him three months to make. Dressed as a ''Star Trek The Next Generation'' Borg, he said it took 30 minutes to get dressed, and his wife, Janet, had to help him. The two met when they were working as entertainers at Disney. Now, costumes are a part of their daily lives. Levengood's day job is working as an assistant manager at a storage unit facility.

The couple drove from Land O' Lakes for SyFy Bartow, and attend about 25 to 30 cosplay events a year. Between the two of them, they have 100 costumes — both heroes and villains of various kinds.

"Most of the time, we never wear the same costume twice."

Next year's SyFy Bartow theme is Myths & Magic, to be held Feb. 15. For information on becoming a vendor or a sponsor, call 863-370-2709 or email SyFyBartow@gmail.com.

