Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) hosted its annual Fashion Police Luncheon and Fashion Show, with this year’s theme “What is Haute and What is Naute ... er, Not?”

For two hours, guests perused items including jewelry from McCarver & Moser as well as clothing, jewelry and fashion accessories from SPARCC Treasure Chest. It was a pop-up boutique on steroids, as women tried on clothes and sought out the best bargains in the room.

Guests were then welcomed into the ballroom by Auxiliary President Linda Bergen and Nati Shabat from event sponsor McCarver & Moser and SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays.

Bergen reminded guests that SPARCC’s mission is to stop domestic and sexual abuse in our community. “SPARCC needs you. Our families in crisis need you,” she said.

“I wish I could say the need was less than when we opened our doors 40 years ago,” Hays said. “But our shelter is full, and the need is as great as ever.” In honor of their 40th anniversary, she added, SPARCC’s goal will be to build its endowment, so that SPARCC will be available to those who need it for the next 40 years and beyond.

Following lunch, guests were entertained by Joan Rivers impersonator Matthew McGee, who came on stage dressed in red sequins, red stilettos and red-rimmed glasses. “Can we talk?” he asked the crowd in John Rivers’ indomitable style. Rivers, aka McGee, emceed the high-energy fashion show, which was produced by Darci Jacob of Panache, and featured clothing from the Treasure Chest.

Following the fashion show, winners were selected for the chance drawings, which included a "golden ticket" that assured that yours would be the first car in line at the Ritz-Carlton valet.

Today, one in four women, one in six men and one in 15 children are victims of domestic abuse. In 2017-2018, SPARCC helped 219 adults, 139 children and 20 pets in its shelters and answered 2,591 helpline crisis calls.



Joy Rudnicki and Lee McFrederick at the SPARCC shopping boutique.

PHOTO BY WENDY DEWHURST-CLARK