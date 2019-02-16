On the ride over to play in the NASCAR Foundation's annual charity Texas Hold 'Em poker tournament last Monday, Connie Ritchey had to ask her husband to remind her what cards beat what.

That's how infrequently she plays cards, she said, explaining she only does it for "charity things."

Her husband, Glenn Ritchey Sr., CEO of Jon Hall Chevrolet, told her: "Just go play and have a good time. It's not like we're trying to win anything."

To both her, and her husband's, surprise, Connie Ritchey wound up winning the foundation's Eighth Annual Betty Jane France Memorial High Speed Hold 'Em Tournament.

The event raised $250,000, all going to support charitable causes, including $150,000 to benefit Halifax Health's Speediatrics Childrens Fund.

Ritchey outplayed a field of 150 players, including NASCAR drivers Vinnie Mills and Matt Mills, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, International Speedway Corp. CEO Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton, who also chairs the foundation's board of directors, and country music recording artist Kaleb Lee of "The Voice" fame.

Other participants included Randy Dye, managing partner of Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat and 2019 chairman of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, and L. Gale Lemerand, chairman of Stonewood Holdings.

"The cards just came to me," Connie Ritchey said of her tournament victory. "I'm amazed that I won."

Luck may have been involved, but it also took some skill on Ritchey's part, said her proud husband.

"All the way through, she kept a poker face. You couldn't tell if she had a good hand or not," Glenn Ritchey said. "She was like a machine. She kept winning and winning."

Connie Ritchey said she doesn't even know what a "poker face" is.

She managed to out-bluff her opponents because "I didn't know what I had," she said. "I just knew if I had a face card, a King, a Queen or a Jack, that it was good, especially if the cards were of the same suit."

The other finalist she beat to win the tournament said he believes Ritchey's claim of being a novice.

"I should have won," said Jorge Magluta, chief operating officer of Starling Automotive Group. "It was pure luck (on the part of Ritchey). I mean, she knows the basics, but she was getting good cards all night."

In the tournament's final match, Magluta said he had "two pairs on the flop," while Ritchey "had nothing — an open-ended straight. Her chances of winning were just 6 percent."

On her final draw, Ritchey got what Magluta said was the only card that could have beat him: a Jack. "If she had gotten a different card I would've won."

Nevertheless, Magluta said he was happy to come in second place.

"My wife (Hilda) won last year. If I had won this year, we'd be arguing over who's the best and everybody knows in a relationship that the wife always wins," he said with a laugh.

The third place trophy went to Scott Shappell, a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The tournament did not include monetary prizes as all proceeds went to charity.

The event was held in the new Mori Hosseini Student Union building at ERAU.

"February in Daytona Beach involves so many NASCAR traditions. We are so proud that this tournament continues to build on its own tradition," said Nichole Krieder, executive director of the NASCAR Foundation.

The late Betty Jane France, who died in 2016, was the founder of the NASCAR Foundation and an avid poker player who hosted weekly games at her home.

"Mrs. France loved this tournament and would love that the tradition of helping kids in our racing communities continues because of the generosity of our Daytona Beach community," Krieder said.

NASCAR on NBC commentator Rick Allen and Sirius XM commentator Angie Skinner, the wife of former NASCAR SuperTruck Series champion Mike Skinner, served as the masters of ceremonies for the tournament. Allen also was the auctioneer for a silent auction that was held prior to the tournament.

Also taking part of celebrity guest/professional poker star Maria Ho who served as a commentator during the final match.

Connie Ritchey said she is too busy to play poker on a regular basis because she prefers to spend her time with family, helping out at Jon Hall Chevrolet and Ritchey Properties where she oversees auditing, and volunteering in the community as a board member for local nonprofits SMA Healthcare and the Council on Aging.

The unexpectedness of winning the tournament, which she described as "a fluke," is perhaps what makes the victory even sweeter.

"The trophy is on our bar at home," she said. "Glenn wants to show it to our friends."

Clayton Park can be reached at clayton.park@news-jrnl.com.