One by one, the critically endangered right whales here for this winter’s calving season are delivering new babies that raise optimism among whale researchers.

A seventh North Atlantic right whale calf was confirmed this weekend off the Georgia coast, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.

“Every calf that gets us closer to 10 or a dozen is very encouraging,” said Jim Hain, senior scientist and project coordinator for the Marineland Right Whale Project.

The newest mom is Pico, or No. 3270. She’s a 17-year-old whale whose last known calf was born in 2011.

Right whales migrate each winter from the waters off Maine and Nova Scotia to the waters off the coasts of Florida and Georgia for a calving season. But last year no calves were reported and only five calves were reported in the 2016-2017 season.

Scientists estimate there are 411 North Atlantic right whales. The adult whales reach more than 50 feet in length and weigh up to 70 tons.

All along the coast of Canada and the United States, whale researchers are watching the season closely, guardedly optimistic at a calving season that is so far the best in three years.

“I’m grateful for every new calf discovered,” said Philip Hamilton, a research scientist with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.

[READ MORE: Whale calves a hopeful sign]

But all the scientists agree it's not the season needed to reverse the declining trend in the whale population.

They're excited to see seven calves, but "it still isn’t enough," said Katie Jackson, a wildlife biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Just to maintain their population, the whales needed to be delivering 16-18 calves a year. "In order for the population to grow, we would need even more calves," Jackson said.

Whale researchers have been concerned for more than a decade about the lengthening interval between deliveries for right whale moms. Healthy right whales should deliver calves every three to four years, but in Pico’s case, it’s been eight years since her last calf.

The whales face many challenges, including collisions with large vessels and entanglement in gear used for commercial lobster and snow crab fishing.