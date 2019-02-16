Before the fashion show even started, guests at the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation Eclipse 2019 event already were turning their chairs to face the runway, eager to see what Rene Ruiz Collection creative director Luis Escudero would be showing after chatting with him during the silent auction.

That's when he alternately talked with guests and rushed backstage to check on the models' makeup. "Add more color," he told the makeup artist putting a pink cat-eye on one model. "I want it to pop."

The Feb. 4 show at The Breakers began with a black-and-white theme, to resemble the beginning of an eclipse, so he wanted the makeup to provide a pop-art look.

Although Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue typically offer only evening gowns, Escudero branched out to also showcase his cocktail and day dresses.

“That’s something I could wear any day,” one woman in the audience said as a black knee-length long-sleeve dress appeared on the runway. The asymmetrical hem on the skirt gave the illusion of a flower, making it perfect for a luncheon or tea when paired with the right accessory and heels.

From black and white, the dress colors quickly changed to a mix of golds, maroons and silvers resembling galactic watercolor nebulas. Here, Escudero displayed his signature touch of mixing contrasting fabrics and colors for a seamless illusion of hues that change with movement and light.

The show finished with a wedding look: a white halter gown with traces of pink flowers at the hem. A touch of drama was added with its flowing train and long sash.

Most of the looks featured at the show can be seen at Neiman Marcus and Saks. The exclusive pieces that aren't gowns can be found at either the Boca Raton or Aventura Rene Ruiz Collection boutiques.

