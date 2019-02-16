Sarasota/Manatee Special Events

• “The Best of Gilbert and Sullivan.” Feb. 17, 2 p.m. Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 6101 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Tickets available at www.AMICCO.org, the Anna Maria Island Chamber, 5313 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, and, if still available, at the door. For more information and to view AMICCO’s entire concert series, go to www.AMICCO.org.

• Annual Meeting of all German Congregations in Florida. Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Lunch will be provided. Call 941-426-5580 to register. We will reflect on the past and share our vision for 2019 and beyond. Participants from all areas of Florida will be joining us. Contact Pastor Attila npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions.

• Evensong. Feb. 17, 5:15 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S Palm Ave. The glorious service of Evensong, featuring a string quintet accompanying the Redeemer choirs in the "Spatzen Mass" of W. A. Mozart. Soloists are Kira Gaillard, soprano, Allison Novak-Lubas, alto, Rob Davis, tenor, and Joe Ryan, bass. 941-955-4263, redeemersarasota.org.

• Second Annual Brentwood Art Show. Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. The exhibit will feature artwork created by students at Brentwood Elementary School. The public is invited. Contact 941-955-8119.

• "Israeli Short Stories." Feb. 19, 4 p.m. Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. Facilitated by Senior Rabbi Brenner Glickman, "Israeli Short Stories" offers an opportunity to read and discuss new short fiction exploring universal themes of war and peace, love and rancor, and the quest for a life that is meaningful and whole — filtered through the unique Israeli perspective. A $10 donation is requested; please call 941-371-2788.

• The Life and Friendships of C.S. Lewis. Feb. 23. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road. Sessions from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. David and Crystal Downing, co-directors of the Wade Center at Wheaton College, world renowned center for C.S. Lewis Studies, will be focusing their presentations on the relationship between Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien and Dorothy Sayers. All levels of curiosity and knowledge welcome. Reservations for lunch can be made with on line at www.churchofthepalms.org.

• Family movie night. Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. A story about faith and redemption, 'I Can Only Imagine.' No admission charge. info@living lordfl.org, 941-753-9365.

• Diversity of Ancient Israel: A Retrospective of Archaeology, History and Religion. Feb 21, 10 a.m., at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Temple Sinai and Temple Beth Sholom welcome you to a presentation by Steven Stark-Riemer. This event is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Stark-Riemer has conducted fieldwork in Israel and his study of diversity of community, of thought and of practice as it impacts Israel is fascinating. For information contanct Steve Weintraub, sweintraub@sinaiSRQ.org.

• Anxiety discussion. Feb. 21, 3 p.m. The Congregation for Humanistic Judaism (CHJ), at Unity, 3023 Proctor Road, Sarasota. Dr. Barry Wolfe will speak on "Managing Anxiety In An Anxious World." Several techniques for coping with your anxiety will be demonstrated. Free for CHJ members, $5 for non-members. For more information call 941-929-7771.

• Community Service Celebration. Feb. 24, 4 .m. The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. The free event is at the Beatrice Friedman Theater on the Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life, 582 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. A celebration of 60 years of its service to the community. The public is invited to the festivities, which includes a musical performance by The Booker Dimension, a group of students from Booker High School’s Visual & Performing Arts program. Register online at www.jfedsrq.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Feinman at lfeinman@jfedsrq.org or call 941-706-0034.

• Guest Speaker. Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. The Congregation for Humanistic Judaism (CHJ) which meets at Unity, 3023 Proctor Road. Baila Miller will speak on "How Jewish Philosophical Ideals Shaped The Modern World." Learn how prominent Jewish figures shaped the 20th century in political theories, scientific innovation, and the expansion of culture in art, music, architecture and design. Free and open to the public. For more information call 941-929-7771.

• Experience HU - Sound of Soul. Feb. 17, 10 a.m. Eckankar, at 3650 F Webber St. There will be 15-20 minutes of chanting followed by 2-5 minutes quiet contemplation, and then discussion and light refreshments. 941-358-0325 and eckankarblog.org/sound-of-soul.

• Piano Concert. Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S Palm Ave. Svatlana Smolina, acclaimed Russian pianist, in concert, as part of its Great Music Series, and in cooperation with The Chopin Project. Tickets are available at redeemersarasota.org. Tickets are $35, and students are invited as our guests. 941-955-4263.

• Rummage Sale. Feb. 23, 9 a.m.-noon. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St. To benefit the preschool ministry, The Early Childhood Learning Center.

• 20th Annual Vegetarian Taste Fest. Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Sarasota 7th Day Adventist Church, 5764 Churchill Downs Road. Reservations required. and can be made on line at www.sarasotasda.com or by calling 941-914-0143. $10.00/Adults; $5.00/Children 6-12; 5 and under free. There will be 30+ vegetarian recipes for your sampling pleasure. Cookbooks will also be available for purchase. Proceeds for this event are being donated to the All Faiths Food Bank.

• Kim Phuc Phan Thi lecture. March 2, 1-3 p.m. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road. Free. Scarcely anyone knows her name, but almost everyone knows her picture, a little girl, burned by napalm, running naked and screaming down a Vietnamese street. Now 55, Phuc founded an organization for children wounded in war. Though she still suffers from that napalm attack, she speaks of reconciliation, without which there cannot be peace.

Manatee Classes, Meetings

• Free Mental Health Services. Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. is offering free mental health counseling services for adults, children and families who lived in Florida during Hurricane Irma. These services are made possible through a grant from the American Red Cross. Mental health counseling services are available at Catholic Charities in Sarasota and Manatee Counties located at 5055 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information and to schedule an appointment call Joan at 941-355-4680, ext. 311.

• Addiction recovery program. Wednesdays at 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton. High on Jesus program. Free child care. For a ride (men only) or just to talk, call Justin 941-374-2276.

• Chair-based aerobic exercises 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday. All ages and skill levels welcome. Roser Community Church, 512 Pine Avenue, Anna Maria. 941-778-0414.

• JOY (Just Older Youth) Brown Bag Lunch Series 11:00 a.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month. Roser Community Church, 512 Pine Avenue, Anna Maria. 941-778-0414

• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice, 1219 16th St. W., Bradenton, offers free housing counseling on issues such as foreclosure prevention, scam awareness and money management. Home buyer class offered monthly in English and Spanish. Office is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 941-714-7829.

Worship services

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota: Saturday contemporary worship at 4:30 p.m. in sanctuary; Sunday traditional worship at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in sanctuary and 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship in fellowship hall. Sunday school and adult Bible study at 9:15 a.m. Bible classes on Wednesday at 7 a.m. (men) and 10 a.m. (women). 941-355-2798.

• Center for Spiritual Living Manatee, Sunday celebration service, 11:30 a.m. Unity-in-the-Woods ChurchShare campus, 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. spirit@cslmanatee.org.

• Chabad of Bradenton, 5712 Lorraine Road: Shabbat Services on Friday at 7 p.m., and family-friendly services on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a buffet Kiddush. Talmud Classes are Mondays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. No prior knowledge of the Talmud or Hebrew is necessary. Book fee is $45; Torah Studies are Saturday at 9 a.m. 752-3030.

• Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian USA, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive: Sunday services at 10 a.m. 383-8833.

• Church of the Nativity Episcopal Church, 5900 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota: Sunday services at 8 and 10:15 a.m. Churchofthenativity.com.

• Crossroads Christian Church, 1400 10th St. W., Palmetto. Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m. Sunday Adult & Youth Life Services, 9 a.m. Bible Study Wednesday, 10 a.m. Prayer Group Thursday, 10 a.m. floridacrossroads.com or 941-729-2327.

• First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton: contemporary worship at 9 a.m. and traditional worship at 11 a.m. Discipleship and Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 10 a.m. Child care is available for children ages 5 and under. firstpresbradenton.com, 746-6141.

• First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. 9:00 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional services. 955-8119

• First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday School is offered at 9:15 a.m. fumcb.com, 747-4406.

• Gulf Gate Church, 6501 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota: Sundays at 9:15 a.m. (Communion on first Sunday).

• Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. Sunday services 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:15 in the sanctuary. Bible study Wednesday at 1 p.m. 941-753-9365.

• Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton: Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Coffee Fellowship 11:30 a.m. 746-0067.

• Manatee United Methodist Church, 315 15th St. E., Bradenton. Sunday service 11:00 a.m. manateeumc.com or 941-746-0101.

• Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St. at Lockwood Ridge Road, one block south of University. Sunday worship 10:30 a.m., Sunday Bible study at 9 a.m. Weekday Bible study Tuesdays at 10 a.m and 4 p.m., and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Midweek prayer time on Wednesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. sanctuary open to anyone for prayer or meditation. Go online for information about activities, meetings, Wednesday Tai Chi, upcoming social events and gatherings. npcsarasota.com or call 941-355-4729.

• Oak Pointe Church (Presbyterian, U.S.A.) 1215 Bayshore Gardens Pkwy., Bradenton. Sunday Worship Service 10:30 a.m., Bible Study, Mondays at 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. 941-355-0440.

• Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Drive. Saturday vigil, 4 p.m., Sunday 7:30 and 10 a.m. Masses Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m. Reconciliation Saturdays, 3-3:45 p.m. 941-755-1826

• Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1115 10th Ave. West, Palmetto. Sundays, Bible Study 9 a.m., Worship Celebration 10:25 a.m. 941-722-3513.

• Quaker Friends Meeting, 3139 57th St., Sarasota: Silent Worship Sundays at 10 a.m. 724-5009.

• St. James United Methodist Church, 2049 North Honore Ave., Sarasota. Sundays, 10 a.m.; Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. 941-377-6180 during office hours 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. saintjamesumc.org.

• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2704 33rd Ave. W., Bradenton: Masses Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30, 9, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Weekday Masses are at 8 a.m.

• St. Jude Catholic Church, 3930 17th St., Sarasota: Divine Mercy Hour at 6 p.m. Friday. 941-955-3934.

• St. Margaret of Scotland Episcopal Church, 8700 State Rd. 72/ Clark Road, Sarasota. Contemplative worship at 8 a.m. and music and celebration at 9:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist at both services. 941-925-2525.

• St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch: Sunday worship services at 7:45 a.m. Rite I; 9 a.m. Contemporary/Family service Rite II; and 11 a.m. Traditional Choir Rite II. Nursery from 9 a.m.-noon. 941-751-5048.

• Sarasota Center of Light, 852 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, Sunday Morning Celebration Service with Children’s Sunday School available at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Evening Message Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday Candlelight Healing Service at 7 p.m. 941-953-6622.

• Spirit of Unity Church, Bantam Plaza, 2225 14th St., Bradenton: Alpha course on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Course of Love on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Book Study on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. 941-756-0067.

• St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota: Saturday at 4 p.m.; Sunday at 8, 9:45 and 11:30 a.m. 941-923-1691.

• Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key: Friday evening services at 8 p.m. (except for the last Friday of the month, when services are at 5:30 p.m.) Saturday services are at 10 a.m. 383-3428.

• Unitarian Universalists of Lakewood Ranch, Hyatt Place/Lakewood Ranch, 6021 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch. Sunday service 10 a.m. www.uulakewoodranch.org/ 941-748-3100.

• Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3011 19th Ave. W, Bradenton. Worship service 10:30 a.m. Sundays with new interim pastor. 941-748-2848.

