Hollywood tells us we can make love in a car, on the beach, in an airplane, a bed or just about anywhere else two bodies can couple. I’ve learned the best place for making love — I’ll share it with you later.

You must understand, there’s a world of difference between making love and true love.

People can “make love” and have no idea what true love is.

The Greeks had a couple dozen words that are translated as love. Eros is sexual love — that’s the one Hollywood talks about. Agape is the love that sustains marriages. It’s a willed love. It’s a love that looks for the other’s best interest.

It’s not a natural love, at least not for me. Nancy and I celebrated our 41st anniversary before she passed on Feb. 26, 2017. For much of that time, Nancy had been the agape-love giver. In fact, when I was married in 1975, I had no concept of the “through good times and bad” part of our wedding vows.

What we actually said was, “I take you, my beloved, to be my spouse. I promise to be true to you in good times, in sickness and in health. I will love and honor you all the says of my life.”

I became a Christian four years after we married and my whole mindset — and especially my heart — began to change. It’s been a very slow process. So much so that I really didn’t understand the “two becomes one” process until Nancy got viral encephalitis March 2006.

That’s when I’ve learned that a hospital bed is one of the best places for “making love,” just not the kind Hollywood thinks about.

Much to my chagrin, I haven’t been a gentle husband and father. That’s changed quite a bit over the last 11 years of Nancy’s life. Spending several nights in a hospital room with your spouse in pain changes you. We’ve had many such times like that.

I realized this illness would either push me to love Nancy like never before or push us apart.

I asked God to push us together.

Now I look back at ministering to her needs like I was writing the Great American Love Story. There’s nothing sexy in it, just as there’s nothing sexy in a hospital bed. At times it’s been nothing but gut-wrenching. So many times I’ve felt at the depths of despair.

But as God promised Paul, "His grace is sufficient, and His power is made perfect in weakness."

My love and affection for my bride of 41 years continues to grow, thank God.

Jesus said, “For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh. So, they are no longer two, but one. Therefore, what God has joined together, let man not separate.”

Even on a hospital bed, I believe I was true to Nancy in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health, loving and honoring her all the days of my life.

Rick Reed is a columnist for the Daily Commercial. Email him at ricoh007@aol.com.