M/I Homes is planning a Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of their new Riverside Preserve Community at 909 Whimbrel Run in Bradenton.

Attendees will be among the first to discover the one-of-a-kind, gated community on the banks of the Manatee River, and will have the opportunity to learn more about the home sites, plans and pricing, and tour two brand new, professionally decorated model homes, the Calusa and the Juniper. In addition, there will be food trucks on hand, as well as refreshments and entertainment. Raffle drawings and giveaways will also take place throughout the three-hour event.

Located off Upper Manatee River Road, just minutes from shopping, entertainment and A-rated schools, Riverside Preserve features a number of amenities, including a riverfront recreational area, pavilion and natural walking trails that connect the community. Homes start in the mid-$300s.

Neal introducing luxury model

Neal Signature Homes, a Lakewood Ranch-based semi-custom homebuilder, recently broke ground on the 2,566-square-foot Carlotta, a new luxury home model at Collingtree, inside Country Club East.

With British West Indies influences, the open-concept Carlotta will feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms, clubroom, large lanai, three-car garage and a master suite with two large walk-in closets. The never-before-seen floor plan is among several new plans by the premier builder that are now available at Country Club East. The Carlotta is slated to open in mid-2019.

The Carlotta will be offered in the Highlands neighborhood along with two other new plans, the Bellevista II and Lugano. These floor plans join the existing 2,451-square-foot Entrare and the 2,393-square-foot Montecito at the community.

Neal Signature Homes in Country Club East offers home sites with close proximity to the two community clubhouses and an 18-hole Rick Robbins golf course.

Open daily, two model homes by Neal Signature Homes are located at 16615 Collingtree Crossing in Lakewood Ranch.

Stock plans eight new models at Genoa

Along with the newest luxury enclave, Genoa, The Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch will be home to eight new Stock Signature Homes’ models later this month. Each of Stock’s eight models will feature three distinct design styles for buyers to choose from and will offer the finest in luxury appointments available.

Among the new models is the Easton. Crafted by designers at Robb & Stucky Furniture and Interiors, the interior design combines classic and modern styles with transitional accents and a color palette including shades of white, grey and teal. The model will offer four bedrooms, three full and one-half bath, great room, study, and three-car garage within its 2,864 square feet of air-conditioned living space.

To learn more about Lake Club living, visit the Model Preview Center located at 8307 Lake Club Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch, call (855) 201-8065 or preview models, floor plans and amenities at TheLakeClubLWR.com.

Neal's Indigo to get three new models

Neal Communities recently broke ground on three new models and a discovery center at Indigo, a gated, resort-style community in Lakewood Ranch.

New home sales associates will welcome potential homebuyers at the 2,288-square-foot state-of-the-art discovery center, which will house two interactive display tables with touch screens, four offices, lounge areas and information on the area, available floor plans, the community and the builder.

The 2,181-square-foot Endless Summer 3 model features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and an open main living area with a formal dining room.

With 2,762 square feet of living space, the Silver Sky 2 model is the newest plan at Indigo. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom plan has a three-car garage and options for an additional den and pool bathroom.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Victory model, with a two-car garage, provides ample living areas throughout the 1,764-square-foot open design.

The community features two recreational centers for its active residents. Known as Indigo Oasis, the newest recreational center is an exclusive offering for villa homeowners in Indigo. The amenity center features a resort-style pool and spa, lounge deck, gas grill and restroom facilities. Club Indigo, which opened in 2015, boasts a full-time activities director and features areas for community events, a culinary kitchen, fitness room and movement studio, resort-style pool with cabanas, spa and pickleball and bocce ball courts.

Once completed, Indigo will have a total of 580 maintenance-assisted homes on 151 acres. Prices start at $257,990.

Indigo is located at the intersection of Pope Road and 44th Avenue East.