HAWTHORNE — Top-seeded Hawthorne High School won its eighth consecutive boys basketball district title Saturday with a 61-43 win over Hilliard.

The Hornets (24-1), from District 6-1A, will host a Region 1A semifinal playoff game Thursday, while Hilliard is on the road.

District 7-1A: At Bell, the host Bulldogs won the district title over Chiefland, 67-38, and will host a region semifinal Thursday, while the Indians will be on the road.

The schedule Tuesay for the girls basketball playoffs involving area teams: (All games at 7 p.m.) Regional semifinals — 2-6A, St. Augustine Menendez at Eastside; Regional finals — 1-4A, P.K. Yonge at Jacksonville University Christian; 3-1A, Lafayette at Hawthorne; 4-1A, Branford at Trenton

The schedule Thursday for the boys basketball playoffs: (All games at 7 p.m.) Regional quarterfinals — 1-7A: Gainesville at St. Augustine, Englewood at Columbia; 2-6A: Clay at Eastside, Santa Fe at Palatka; 1-5A: Andrew Jackson at Bradford, Fort White at Bolles; Regional semifinals — 2-4A: Providence at P.K. Yonge