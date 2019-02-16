The interpretation of the word causeway can pretty broad — anything from an road elevated over water, kind of like a long bridge, to a high road through water.

So when State Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, recently announced that he is working with the state and federal governments to get money for a causeway on U.S. 441 over Paynes Prairie, it caused some head scratching.

For starters, the Florida Department of Transportation is already planning to build U.S. 441 about 6 inches higher than it is now in hopes the added height will fend off flooding.

Would that qualify as a causeway? By definition it would, but Perry is envisioning a passage that would be set off the ground, not only to keep the road flood-free but to allow water and animals to move freely underneath it.

Perry said he began thinking of a causeway when the road was flooded after Hurricane Irma hit in fall 2017.

“Ever since it was closed down I thought that we have to do something. We have to do something long term to keep those lanes open. We can’t have issues where they are closed down,” Perry said. “And from the environmental standpoint I don’t think it takes much to see that having a bridge, where you have the free flow of water and animals, is good.”

Simply building up the road as DOT is planning could be a temporary solution, Perry said, but it will still be susceptible to flooding and would not have an environmental benefits.

DOT would not comment on the proposal, instead referring calls to Perry’s office.

Planning is still in its infancy, and no cost estimates have been developed. Nor have the logistics — Perry suggested the causeway can be built to the side of the current lanes. Or it could be built in the same location with one side of U.S. 441 becoming a two-lane road in both directions while one side of the causeway is constructed. Then the first two lanes of the causeway would be two-lane in both directions while the second side is built.

Perry has talked with U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Gainesville, about the causeway since last year. They have both talked with Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell.

Yoho Chief of Staff Cat Cammack said Yoho is on board with the idea and will assist in trying to get federal money for the project.

“We’ve talked with a few folks in D.C. and Ken Cornell, and there seems to be widespread support,” Cammack said. “I think we are starting to see the beginning of a coordinated federal, state and county push to get a causeway.”

A feasibility study has not been done on the need for a causeway, nor has examination of whether a causeway is a better option than simply building the road higher been undertaken.

Perry said a study is one of the next steps in the process.

The flood-forced closure of a main thoroughfare in the county does cause problems. Commuters and other travelers must take other roads, most likely Interstate 75. That causes more crowding on an already-packed expressway.

But U.S. 441 across Paynes Prairie does not flood very often.

All four U.S. 441 lanes were closed for a few weeks in October 2017 after Hurricane Irma blew through, leaving a lot of water behind.

The outside lanes in both directions remained closed into spring 2018, either because water remained on them or had left the ground so saturated that DOT feared heavy traffic could damage the road.

Before that, the two outside lanes were closed for a time in 1998 after heavy spring rain raised water levels in the prairie.

Still, something should be done. And to DOT, that something is making the road higher.

“We are going to raise it and put guardrails on it,” DOT district spokesman Troy Roberts said. “That is our focus on 441 and what we’ve been working toward.”

The guardrails are intended to keep vehicles from flying into the prairie in crashes. Several motorists have died after being submerged in water. Rescue efforts are more difficult as well.

U.S. 441 was first built across two miles of Paynes Prairie in the early 1920s and was expanded to four lanes in the 1960s, according to a chronology by the St. Johns River Water Management District.

A major change was made along side and under the road in 2001 with completion of the “ecopassage” — walls where the prairie meets the road right of way on the east and west sides. Eight culverts allow water and wildlife to cross underneath.

The ecopassage was built to curb the wildlife carnage that occurred as animals — from hopping frogs to crawling alligators — tried to cross the road only to be hit by motorists. Carcasses of frogs, gators, snakes, raccoons and possums were common. Bicyclists crossing the prairie usually had to dodge multiple animals on the trip.

A white paper was recently written by the district and the park in response to DOT’s plan to boost the height of the road. It maintains that the impact of the ecopassage is lessened when the prairie floods because it overtakes the walls.

Animals can then cross freely. If the road is partially open, they can be hit by motorists. But even before that, water can completely fill the culverts, and some animals such as otters may be too scared to swim through a culvert with breathing room at the top.

“Full or partial bridge would allow for free and uninhibited flow to the east and west sides...in addition to ensuring that wildlife passage is much less inhibited,” the paper states. “At the road’s current height, all 8 culverts have the potential of complete submersion...Air breathing aquatic animal such as otters, snakes and amphibians may be averse to crossing a flooded culvert, with no overhead space.”

An elevated causeway would also improve the flow of water, recharge the aquifer and help replenish the lower Santa Fe River and springs, said Casey Fitzgerald of the St. Johns district Water and Land Resources Bureau.

Of all of the water that is in Paynes Prairie, 46 percent is from rain. The two other major sources at 21 percent each is diversion from Prairie Creek, which drains water from Newnans Lake, and runoff from adjacent land.

Historically all of the water from Prairie Creek flowed into the prairie. In 1927, a cattle ranch operated there and a canal — Camps Canal — and dam were created to divert water from the prairie to Orange Lake so the prairie could be dry for the ranch.

That structure still exists and under a state law, about 50 percent of the water must still be diverted to Orange Lake — a popular fishing spot that shrinks during droughts.

The only other structures that block flow are U.S. 441 and I-75, though the ecopassage provides some flow through the eight culverts.

Fitzgerald said simply raising the road would have no impact on water flow or wildlife. But an elevated causeway would have tremendous impacts.

“It would be the best of all possible worlds if you bridged the whole thing for both water and fish and wildlife resources,” Fitzgerald said. “We could store more water — one foot of water on the prairie equates to four billion gallons because the prairie is so big. The benefit of extra water is that it will provide additional recharge to the Floridan aquifer. This would help supplement flow to the lower Santa Fe River and the associated springs.”