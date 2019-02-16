The 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon mission was highlighted during the annual Palm Beach gathering of the New-York Historical Society.

Weekend With History: Palm Beach took place Feb. 7-8 and began with a dinner and a presentation of "We Chose to Go to the Moon: Apollo 11’s 50th Anniversary." The multimedia lecture chronicled the dramatic early days of the country’s space program.

The next day featured tours of Beth Rudin DeWoody’s Bunker artspace and the new galleries at the Norton Museum of Art as well as a Sailfish Club luncheon and conversation between financier and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein and New-York Historical Presidential Historian Douglas Brinkley on Brinkley’s forthcoming book, "American Moonshot."

Host committee members included Helen and Bob Appel, Claudine and Fred Bacher, Bilge and Fabrizio Bassani, Judy and Howard Berkowitz, Friederike Biggs, Joannie and Nick Danielides, Susan and Greg Danilow, Elizabeth B. Dater and Wm. Mitchell Jennings Jr., Julie and Bob Daum, Patricia Dunnington, Lydia and Robert Forbes, Merle and Barry Ginsburg, Lucile and Richard Glasebrook, Wendy and James Gold, Roger and Susan Hertog, Edie Hunt and Gregor Zore, Hildegarde E. Mahoney, Leni and Peter May, Cordelia and Carl Menges, Louise Mirrer, Suzanne Peck and Brian Friedman, Jill and Lee Pollock, Sharon and Mitch Quain, Mary and Alexander Ross, Pam and Scott Schafler, Joan and Stuart Schapiro, Max W. Schapiro and Jared L. Seligman, Denise and Bernard Schwartz, Constance and Stephen Spahn, Betsy and Wally Turner, Leah and Michael Weisberg, and Anita and Byron Wien.

Proceeds from the weekend support New-York Historical Society’s mission to engage people in American history through exhibitions, programming, and educational activities that bring history to life.