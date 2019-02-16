A runway fashion show highlighted the traditional Valentine's Day-themed luncheon of the St. Edward Guild.

More Palm Beach society coverage here.

'Heart to Heart' took place Feb. 7 at the Beach Club.

Julie Reveley and Cathy Fanjul were chairwomen for the afternoon, which began with a social hour and piano music, then moved to the Ocean Room, decorated in its spring finery with pink balloons and mounds of flowers in shades of pink, white and green centered on tables set with white and green linens. A little acrylic box filled with pink gummy hearts punctuated the color theme at every seat.

After a welcome from the chairwomen and from Monsignor Thomas Klinzing, pastor of St. Edward Church and spiritual adviser to the guild, and President Jo Anne Burkholder, the afternoon continued with lunch and a runway — a pink runway — show of fashions and accessories from Bognar & Piccolini, Roller Rabbit, Rani Arabella, 100% Capri, Theory and jewelry by Very Allegra.

Junior committee members included Malachy O’Hara Carron, Carissa Coniglio, Francesca Fink, Allegra Garcia-Velez, Jacki Reveley Harris, Cara McClure and Mari Astorga Vargas.

Proceeds from the event assist the St. Edward Guild in its mission to enhance the spiritual life of the parish by supporting faith formation programs including Catholic education, charitable works in the diocese, and various community outreach programs.