Maurizio and Mia Ciminella once again opened the doors of their Amici Market to the parents and supporters of Cardinal Newman High School.

The couple's "Gourmet Corner" gathering is the traditional kickoff for the Catholic high school's annual Newman Night fundraiser.

The event took place Feb. 12 and offered wine-and-cheese pairings, gourmet tastings and a raffle.

Attendees were also able to purchase gourmet items to be included in gift baskets to be offered at the dinner auction.

Mary Jo Higgins and Anna D'Emilio were chairwomen of the Gourmet Corner event.

Newman Might 2019, "Crusaders Gone Wild," takes place March 2 in West Palm Beach.

Charline Burton-Curtis and Jackie Marvin are chairwomen, with Dennis and Hope Craven serving as honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman.

Proceeds from the event benefit Cardinal Newman High School.