“If you can’t be in Hollywood, the next best thing is to be here.”

That’s what Café L’Europe manager Bruce Strickland often says at this time of year — and it makes perfect sense to devotees of the annual Oscar party at the Palm Beach restaurant, 331 S. County Road.

Café L’Europe's Oscar party takes place Feb. 24 this year, the same night as the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood.

The party begins when guests arrive at around 7 p.m. to do “the red-carpet walk.”

A red carpet will be set down along the sidewalk in front of Café L’Europe and will lead to giant Oscar-style statues — photo opp, anyone? — standing sentinel beside Café L’Europe’s front French doors.

The Oscar party will feature movie-memorabilia decorations throughout the restaurant’s dining room, and the televised Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood will be shown in the restaurant on giant projection screens.

A special four-course menu ($150 a person) will include several courses from which to choose, some themed after Oscar-nominated movies and actors.

Café L’Europe also will feature a pick-the-Oscar-winners contest with prizes, including Café L’Europe gift certificates.

To make required advance reservations for Cafe L’Europe’s Oscar party, call 655-4020 or visit cafeleurope.com.