In addition to its buzzed-about new chefs and restaurants, the newly renovated Four Seasons in Palm Beach is putting a wining-and-dining spotlight on an essential liquid: water.

Leading the charge is the Four Seasons’ sommelier: Jessica Altieri not only specializes in wine, but also water.

According to the Four Seasons, Altieri is the only dual certified sommelier — in both wine and water — found among all of the global Four Seasons hotel and resort locations.

Altieri’s role as water sommelier has involved, among other things, developing a “water program” at the Four Seasons, 2800 S. Ocean Blvd, which reopened earlier this season after an extensive months-long renovation.

That program includes a water menu at the resort’s new Florie’s restaurant, where fine bottled waters offered from around the world and tasting flights include such waters as Iskilde from Denmark and Vichy Catalan from Spain.

Just as Altieri does with wine, which she says is “a conversation waiting to happen,” she can help pair a meal with the right water.

That’s based on a water’s terroir and other factors.

“Each of our waters has a different character, a variance in carbonation and mineral content,” Altieri says.

Each fine water the Four Seasons serves should connect sippers to a “time and place,” she explains. “Imagine ancient ice drifting in space through the ages, making its way slowly to the mountain peaks of our planet, filtering through mineral rock for decades to be poured into your glass today.”

Born and raised in Chicago, Altieri began her career as a sports reporter and then freelanced for big media companies.

She later relocated to San Jose, Calif., to study at the Court of Master Sommeliers. After launching an online wine-centric digital media network, dubbed “Wine Channel TV with Just Jess,” she expanded her focus, studying in Germany at the Doemens Academy near Munich to earn certification as a water sommelier.

At the Four Seasons, Altieri wants to “open up guests’ eyes and palates” with “interactive, out-of-the-box offerings that Palm Beach has yet to experience.”

For more information, call the Four Seasons at 582-2800 or visit fourseasons.com/palmbeach.