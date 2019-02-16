Community leaders urged the Town Council on Thursday to act boldly, and more quickly, to end the high turnover that has plagued the police and fire-rescue departments for most of this decade.

Some of them suggested a tax hike to raise the money needed to boost pay and pension benefits so the departments are competitive with local agencies.

Bob Wright, chief executive officer and chairman of the Palm Beach Civic Association, said a shortfall in pension benefits presents the most formidable obstacle.

“There is no way you can do this without a tax increase,” he said. “This is going to cost a lot more money and it has to be done.”

Wright later said he was voicing his own opinion and not speaking for the civic association, which has not taken a position on a tax increase.

The council has hired a consultant to study the pay and benefits offered by other municipalities and Palm Beach County. It’s hoped that data, which is expected to be available on March 19, will provide a foundation for Palm Beach in its effort to become competitive.

Meanwhile, the council has asked town staff and pension actuary Pete Strong to analyze the costs of pay and benefit changes the town expects to make for the public safety employees.

“Police and firefighters are the linchpin of our community,” Councilwoman Julie Araskog said. “We have a terrible problem and we have to solve it.”

Mayor Gail Coniglio and council members said they must balance their obligation to public safety and general employees with their fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers.

Councilwoman Margaret Zeidman said that, before acting, the council must know the impact to the budget and the long-term impact on the pension fund. Its decisions must be financially sustainable over time.

“I want to get this right,” she said.

Police and firefighters have been upset since 2012, when a budget-minded council made deep cuts to retirement benefits that included delaying pension eligibility until age 65 (it has since been lowered to age 56). Previously, they could draw their pensions after 20 years of employment.

They also were dismayed over the loss of a 10-step plan for pay increases then enabled them to reach their top salaries after 10 years on the job. That was replaced with a performance-based model for pay raises.

Tim Moran, vice president emeritus of the Palm Beach Police Foundation, told the council, “If you don’t do a 10-step plan and 25 years (of employment before pension eligibility) you are not even on the playing field.”

Even before seeing the study, council members said they thought the town has slipped behind such municipalities as Palm Beach Gardens, which last year gave its police a 12 percent raise.

The question is, what will it cost to fix the problems, and where will the money come from?

“Raise taxes,” Moran said.

Councilman Lew Crampton said a tax increase is not a fait accompli. Palm Beach is one of the wealthiest municipalities in America, he said. Town government has undesignated reserves of $23 million and, following its renovation next year, the town marina is expected to pump about $16 million a year - four times its current earnings – into town coffers.

“We have the money to do what we need to do,” Crampton said. “Let’s calm down and take a deep breath.”

Police officers and firefighters have been leaving in droves since 2012. Before that year, the annual attrition rate for the departments was around 5 percent, department leaders said. Since 2012, it has hovered around 15 percent and in 2018 it hit 22 percent in the Police Department.

Some of those pension cuts were reversed in 2016, but public safety workers are still leaving for superior pay and retirement compensation offered by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and other municipalities, Town Manager Kirk Blouin said.

“The trust has been broken between the town and the employees,” said Blouin, who was public safety director before becoming town manager a year ago. “We hope we can restore that trust.”

New recruits are typically staying in Palm Beach for two years – long enough for the town to train them – then moving on to other agencies. Older employees are staying and advancing into leadership positions, leading to a middle-management gap that has alarmed department chiefs, Blouin, Coniglio and council members.

The pension fund still faces a financial liability of $100 million over 30 years – an estimate some believe is optimistic given a long-term trend toward diminishing returns on fund investments.

Consultant Evergreen Solutions was hired in November. It’s not clear precisely how long it will take the council to enact any changes that result.

Meanwhile, other agencies are hiring, and younger Palm Beach firefighters and police are leaving for better pay or benefits, according to acting Police Chief Nicholas Caristo and Fire Chief Darrel Donatto.

“Hope is not a strategy,” said John Scarpa, president of the police foundation. “It’s about money. We’ve got to focus on getting help to these people and doing it as soon as we can.”

Former Mayor Jack McDonald urged the council to “send a strong message now” that police and firefighters will “see dramatic improvement.”

But Councilwoman Bobbie Lindsay said that, if there’s a tax increase, the council will face push back from some residents, and it must have all the data in hand to justify its action.

“We all have the same sense of urgency that you do,” Lindsay told Scarpa, Moran, McDonald and others. “But government is slow. We need to know the cost. This isn’t a private company.”

At her suggestion, the council agreed to hold a special meeting April 1 to tackle the problem after it has the compensation study and actuarial analysis.

At council’s direction, town staff is already computing the costs of returning police and firefighters to a 10-step plan (with or without a performance-based element), and the cost of allowing public safety employees to draw pensions after 30 years of employment, and, alternatively, after 25 years.

Staff also is examining returning firefighters to a 48-hour work week, instead of the current 50.4-hour week – a change that would require creating three new firefighter posts.

It’s also looking at moving firefighters from the current 28-day pay period to a 21-day pay period that would eliminate pay check fluctuations.

Staff is also examining ways to repair a “compression” problem – isolated situations where new employees’ salaries are close to those of employees with five or six years of experience.

“We will take this as far as we can,” Zeidman said. “That’s a promise.”