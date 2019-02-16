There was a time when fully booked hotels in Palm Beach welcomed additional room-seekers by pitching camping tents outside.

What else could they do in a fledgling 1880s community? After all, turning away visitors would not only be inhospitable, but also heartless considering travelers from the north endured days-long journeys getting here.

It would also undermine a then-burgeoning revenue stream: tourism.

Tourism was beginning to flourish a decade before Henry Flagler turned Palm Beach into a resort playground.

One way to measure that: Palm Beach’s earliest hotels. They included one between today’s Flagler Museum and Society of the Four Arts; and the other in the North End near today’s Palm Beach Country Club.

The former came thanks to a civic and business leader who would become Palm Beach’s first mayor: Elisha N. “Cap” Dimick.

After arriving with his family from Michigan in 1876 and building a home and farming, Dimick witnessed more and more visitors — hunting and fishing parties, settlers, and other folks who’d heard about a balmy "paradise."

Might providing lodging for them be a better way of making a living?

Dimick added eight rooms to the lakefront home he’d built on several acres, and opened the Cocoanut Grove House in 1880. It included a large first-floor veranda, a second-floor balcony and a cupola where annual guest Emma Gilpin said you could see as far as the Jupiter Lighthouse, which “winked in the distance.”

The Cocoanut Grove House operated for 12 years and grew to include 50 rooms. Daily rates — over the years, they rose from $1.50 to more than $5 — included meals, with Dimick’s wife, Ella, said to be a fine cook. Rates also included the use of a sharpie and a rowboat, and all-you-could eat fruit growing on the property.

A gathering spot

Area settlers congregated at the Cocoanut Grove House for community events and fundraisers. After Dimick and others in 1891 requested a weather station and telegraph line, they erected poles and Western Union strung lines through Dimick’s hotel, according to historian Susan Oldfather.

Eventually, Dimick built a bathhouse on the beach for his guests.

Between December and May, the Cocoanut Grove House always had guests, whether a handful or numerous. Sometimes it was filled to capacity, with additional visitors using tents. According to a 2010 article in the Historical Society of Palm Beach County’s historical quarterly, Tustenegee, a total of 4,500 guests were registered from 1885 to April 1893.

Later in 1893, Flagler leased the Cocoanut Grove Hotel for senior employees while his first massive Palm Beach hotel was under construction. Six months later, the Cocoanut Grove House burned to the ground.

Dimick continued his distinguished-citizen trajectory — from serving as a state representative and senator and Palm Beach mayor, to co-founding the area’s first bank and subdivision, building an island-to-mainland bridge, and more.

North End site

Meanwhile, north of Dimick’s hotel, another pioneer saw an opportunity in providing lodging. Business would be so good, he’d add a laundry service.

Harlan Page Dye, a New Yorker who visited the area in 1874 and stayed, applied for and worked a homestead and set a jack-of-all-trades course.

First, he built and operated boats, transporting people, supplies, produce and mail to Jacksonville and back. After serving as assistant lighthouse keeper in Jupiter, he set up a grocery business on his homestead — a boon to settlers who’d had to travel to Titusville for necessities.

Then Dye opened a 10-room hotel, but when demand outpaced it, he went big, building a 63-room hotel. His Hotel Lake Worth, with two separate cottages, was the area’s largest hotel when it opened in 1888, until Flagler’s first opened in 1894.

Dye’s hotel property, situated on high ground near today’s Palm Beach Country Club, extended from lake to ocean. A large garden supplied produce and Dye’s weekend hunting yielded meat for guests and his family, including his wife and daughter. He soon offered laundry services, too.

Among Dye’s notable guests: an executive who would soon be working for Flagler. James E. Ingraham arrived with a group in mid-April 1893, after Dye’s hotel was closed for the off-season.

Ingraham, then working for Florida developer Henry Plant, had just completed a weeks-long group exploration through the Everglades to gauge development potential. The expedition members’ journals note that Dye “made us welcome and did what he could for us.” Ingraham wrote, “Lake Worth impresses me very favorably by reason of handsome improvements, but does not compare to Biscayne Bay, in my opinion, for fruit or residence.”

In 1897, a nighttime fire erupted in a wing of the Hotel Lake Worth. Despite neighbors’ efforts to help extinguish it, the fire consumed the hotel.

Dye, a civic leader, continued his career fruitfully. Among other things, he started the first dairy farm, which later was sold to Flagler’s hotel company, which built a golf course on it.