Miss Siena Rumbough of New York was among 12 young women who were introduced to society at the 64th Viennese Opera Ball.

The event, under the patronage of H.E. Alexander van der Bellen, president of Austria, took place Feb. 1 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

Miss Rumbough is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Hutton Rumbough of Greenwich, Conn. She is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Ted Hartley (Nedenia Hutton, known professionally as Dina Merrill) of Palm Beach and New York and of the late Stanley M. Rumbough of Palm Beach.

She is the great-granddaughter of the late Marjorie Merriweather Post of Palm Beach and Washington, D.C., and of the late Edward F. Hutton of Palm Beach and New York.

Also presented at the ball were Veronika Bondarenko, Rachel Engelberg, Mollie Inga, Katherine Ann Johnson, Lily Jumean, Blair Kennedy, Deborah Kim, Magdalena Saltskog, Alexandra Sofine, Jolie Jacqueline Vanier and Bianca Waechte.

Escorts were Rabih Aouad, Samuel Boaknin, Derek Cinader Brooks, Robby Dunbar Jr., David T. Escamilla, Valentine Hernandez, Michael Huber, Marc Mayral, Michael Li, and Hubertus Pribil.

Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff of Palm Beach and New York was chairwoman.

Proceeds from the ball, which is the oldest white tie charity gala in New York, benefit the music therapy program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with support from Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

Nearly 400 guests attended.