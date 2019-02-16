Doreen Heywood may not have won an award but she said it was an honor to show her 3-year-old Australian cattle dog Kitt at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Monday.

"Somehow I never thought I'd make it (and) I'm happy," Heywood said in a telephone interview Saturday as she wrapped up showing Kitt at two AKC shows held in Lakeland.

Heywood called the New York show, where she competed in the Best of Breed event on Feb. 11 at The Piers 92/94 venue, the World Series of dog competition. Winners from the Piers venue advanced and competed in events and a top dog was named at the close of the event on Feb. 12.

Heywood said as a breeder for three years, she had an opportunity to "rub elbows with the elite" at the prestigious Westminster show.

Kitt's formal name is "Three Oaks, Santa Baby." based on the name of Doreen Heywood's kennel, Three Oaks, and because she was born in December.

Kingarthur Van Foliny Home or "King," a 7-year-old fox terrier (wire), was named 2019 Best of Show, and "Oeste's In The Name Of Love," a 2-year-old Havanese was named 2019 Reserve Best In Show," according to the Westminster Kennel Club website, www.westminsterkennelclub.org.

Kitt is not only a show competitor but a friend who helps Doreen Heywood maintain good health. Kitt also is a diabetes alert dog, trained in Jacksonville to alert Doreen Heywood to high or low blood sugar levels that might require taking medicine.

After returning to Florida this week, Kitt took a "Best of Opposite Sex" award in the Winter Haven/Lakeland Kennel Club Show and "Select Bitch" in the Fort Meyers Kennel Club Show, which she said was also held in Lakeland.

Heywood, who plans to breed Kitt soon and keep the "pick of the litter," said her interest in dog shows came about after her daughter Jackie had gave her an Australian cattle dog, Luke, which started her interest in the breed.

A few years later, Doreen Heywood got Kooee, also an Australian cattle dog, and began entering competitions. Kooee had a pup named Louise, and Kitt is one of Louise's pups.

Doreen Heywood said she intends to return to the Westminster show, possibly next year, with her dog Nikey and may be accompanied by her brother Tom Vravis, of Oviedo, who is in the process of moving to Ocala.

Doreen Heywood said the Westminster show experience was exciting for her and Kitt.

"It was a trip and Kitt had a blast (and she was) the center of attention," she said.