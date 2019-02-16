The first segment will link Southwest 47th Avenue next to the Post Office on 34th Street and become 40th Boulevard as it curves north to Archer Road.

Construction is underway on the first segment of a new road that is designed to keep local traffic off Interstate 75 — by eventually linking Williston Road to Newberry Road — as well as ease crowding on Southwest 34th Street and Archer Road.

The initial segment is being built adjacent to I-75. It will link Southwest 47th Avenue next to the Post Office on 34th Street and become 40th Boulevard as it curves north to Archer Road.

In a few years the next segment will be an extension of 62nd Boulevard from 20th Avenue south to 43rd Street in Butler Plaza, which links to Archer Road.

“It’s part of the master plan to create another connector road from Williston Road to Newberry Road,” Gainesville Public Works Director Phil Mann said. “The objective is to pull traffic off Archer Road, 34th Street and I-75 and build an internal connector road.”

The two-lane 40th Boulevard segment is funded by the city and by the state's Department of Transportation. The total cost is about $3.4 million, which includes construction of a pedestrian-bicycle path next to it.

Debbie Leistner, Gainesville’s public works planning manager, said the new road is expected to have about 11,000 vehicles a day. That will mean fewer cars on parts of Archer, 34th and I-75.

“The idea is to reduce congestion on 34th Street and taking some pressure off of the main intersections at Archer Road,” Leistner said. “The ultimate vision for the area is to have this bypass of I-75, decreasing the local traffic.”

About $17 million in state money has been set aside to extend 62nd Boulevard, which currently begins at Newberry Road and ends at 20th Avenue. Starting in 2022, it will be lengthened southward to connect to 43rd Street near the Walmart in Butler North.

From there, it will link to Archer Road.

Eventually the city plans to extend Hull Road west to 43rd Street, north of 20th Avenue, to create another shortcut in the area.

Use of I-75 by local residents to get between Williston, Archer and Newberry roads adds the crowding on the road, especially at peak commute times.

DOT refers to that as recurring congestion and estimated in its 2017 I-75 master plan that local traffic is 20 percent of the vehicles on the highway at those times.

Transportation officials hope that by reducing traffic on I-75, the number of accidents will drop.

In mid-2016, a regional task force that spent almost two years exploring ways to improve safety on I-75 recommended that changes be made to highway, such as creating truck-only lanes, rather than build or expand other roads.

Since then an idea was refloated to expand the Suncoast Parkway, which starts in north Tampa and ends abruptly at U.S. 98 in northern Hernando County, northward to connect to Interstate 10. It would pass through western Alachua County, and residents and government officials have opposed it.

As recently as two weeks ago DOT said that expansion, called the Coastal Connector, was not being considered. However, new Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, created the Infrastructure and Security Committee and instructed it to study a Suncoast Parkway expansion.