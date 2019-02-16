Volusia County residents and tourists looking to enjoy a day on the beach will soon have another option for parking.

A 42-space off-beach lot in Ormond-by-the-Sea across from Publix is set to open on Friday. The county will celebrate the occasion with a ribbon-cutting celebration a 9 a.m. at 1255 Ocean Shore Blvd.

To honor the motel that once operated on the property for 61 years, the Volusia County Council voted in December to name the beachfront locale Argosy Park. It will also include showers, a bike rack, a renovated seawall and an ADA compliant beach ramp.

The county purchased the property in 2014 for $1.25 million as part of a land-buying spree intended to lock down more parking along Volusia's 48 miles of coastline. The county paid a contractor $474,976 to construct the parking lot.

— Dustin Wyatt