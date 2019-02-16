DAYTONA BEACH

AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital has named Dr. James Wang as its physician of the quarter. Wang is a cardiac electrophysiologist.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

The AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach Foundation has added Judy Lewis to its board of directors. Lewis is a mortgage loan officer for TIAA Bank and has been actively involved in the New Smyrna Beach Board of Realtors. The foundation raises donations to help support the nonprofit AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach hospital.

ORMOND BEACH

Rebecca "Becky" McIntosh has joined the Ormond Beach office of EXIT Beach Realty as a real estate agent. She has been assisting buyers and sellers of real estate for the past 34 years.

PALM COAST

AdventHealth Palm Coast hospital has named Krista Isaac as its new patient experience manager. Isaac is a registered nurse who for the past eight years has worked for AdventHealth. She was most recently nurse manager for AdventHealth Orlando hospital.

PORT ORANGE

Dennis Kirschbaum has joined the Port Orange office of Realty Pros Assured as a real estate agent. He previously worked in computer systems sales.

