TAVARES — Mount Dora Middle School educator Kamille Chapman was named the Lake County School District’s Teacher of the Year Saturday night at a dinner celebrating the three finalists and their accomplishments.

Chapman, an eighth-grade math teacher, has taught for 30 years.

It was the second big win for the school with Mount Dora Middle’s Jacob Stein being named Principal of the Year in October.

Chapman, Michael Tarquine of Windy Hill Middle and Daniel Dilocker of East Ridge Middle, were told they were finalists on Jan. 14 when a group of district officials and staff from the Educational Foundation made the rounds to share the news.

While they all received recognition for their work, Chapman’s story of finding a renewed passion for teaching seemed to find its mark with the judges.

She entered Mount Dora Middle in 2016, and said she planned to quietly count down to retirement.

But Chapman said that the culture at the school, and the team of teachers she worked with, sparked something inside her.

“I found myself surrounded by amazing, positive influencers who reminded me why I chose to become a teacher 34 years ago,” she wrote in her award application. “I don’t do what I do in my classroom to get good data for our school. I do what I do to improve the lives of my students. Good academic results are a byproduct.”

Mount Dora Middle’s teams — sets of teachers who work with the same students and compare notes on how best to serve them — made her feel energetic again, she said, and she loved working closely with her coworkers.

Chapman said she was running not just for herself, but for her teammates who have pushed her to keep working hard.

“I’ve been teaching for 30 years, and these last two have been life-changing,” she said.

Now, she said she could end up teaching for longer than she originally planned.

Tarquine has taught fine arts at Windy Hill for 12 years and earned his spot as a finalist partly by getting his students actively involved in charity work.

Under the banner of WHMS Fine Arts Charities, his students have raised money for victims of tragedy and cancer research among its more local efforts.

Dilocker, East Ridge Middle’s technology education teacher, started his career at Wolf Lake Middle in Apopka, where he won the school’s teacher of the year award two years in a row.

He won East Ridge’s award last year.

He runs the school’s robotics club, which houses 17 competitive teams entering contests across Central Florida.

Winning the district contest earned Chapman more than just bragging rights for the year.

She also won a free car from Jenkins Hyundai of Leesburg and the opportunity to compete against teachers from across the state for the Florida Teacher of the Year award.