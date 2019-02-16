SARASOTA — A motorcyclist traveling north on Higel Avenue was killed early Saturday after losing control near Siesta Drive and crashing into a southbound vehicle, Sarasota police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight.

Parts of Siesta Drive and Higel Avenue were closed for several hours.

Officers are still investigating. The name of the driver was not released.

Make Siesta Drive Safer, a local citizens committee, issued a statement Saturday calling on officials to lower the speed limit, put in crosswalks and address other safety issues at the intersection.