One of the most prestigious communities has undergone considerable change

In the early 1960s, the Arvida Realty Company transformed the Sarasota Bay area in impressive ways, not seen since days when John Ringling and Owen Burns developed Lido Key during the first Florida real estate boom. Arvida turned Bird Key from a small island into a 200-acre enclave, built the Longboat Key Club, and created Country Club Shores on the southern bayside of Longboat Key.

Country Club Shores was intended to be a boater’s paradise from the get-go. Arvida dredged 18 parallel channels with 19 streets thrusting into the bay like the teeth of a long comb. As a result, nearly all of the homes back onto the canals or have spectacular bayside views of downtown Sarasota. Private docks accommodating 30- to 40-foot yachts offer sheltered mooring for just about every resident. New Pass just to the south provides easy access to the Gulf of Mexico.

The community was built in five phases, starting at Sloop Lane and ending at Putter Lane at the northern end. In the first three developments, the lanes branch directly off Gulf of Mexico Drive. The last two developments have separate entrances with signage.

Today, Country Club Shores continues to be one of the most prestigious communities in the area. Its 396 homes, many of them 1960s ranch-style houses, represent one of the few single-family neighborhoods on Longboat Key. With large palm trees and lush landscaping throughout, a distinct old Florida atmosphere makes for a quiet, easy-going lifestyle.

“It’s very attractive lying on the southern part of Longboat Key. People looking at Bird Key and Harbor Acres also look here,” said Lynn Koy, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker. “I had two sales there this summer in the middle of red tide, which speaks to the popularity of the neighborhood.”

Over the past decade, as so many other waterfront communities in the area, Country Club Shores has undergone considerable change. “The question buyers have to ask, ‘Do we remodel and deal with the FEMA rules, which can be as time consuming as building new and just as expensive, or do we tear down and replace,’ ” said Koy.

Her listing at 501 Halyard Lane is a recent renovation of a 1973 home with three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2,700 feet of living space. Other features include a saltwater swimming pool, a summer kitchen entertainment area, and a 3-car garage. “The owners took it down to the studs,” said Koy. “It’s almost new construction.”

There have also been numerous teardowns, especially on the point lots with direct bayfront views, where two-story, estate-size mansions have supplanted the older homes. New replacement homes continue to be built.

According to Michael Moulton, a Realtor with Michael Saunders and Company, who predicted this development eight years ago, there are two contributing reasons. “With the federal tax code no longer allowing the deduction of state taxes, residents are fleeing New Jersey, New York, Illinois and California. People with a lot of money are coming here looking to have the Florida experience, and Country Club Shores is one of the sought-after areas where they buy,” he said.

“The Longboat Key Club spending $20 million to renovate its golf courses has made the neighborhood appealing, too,” he continued. “Anybody can join, so it’s advantageous to live on the key instead of having to drive a long way to get there.”

Moulton has a pending sale of a 4-bed, 5-bath mansion at 641 Ranger Lane, a gorgeous, two-story, Mediterranean style home with 6,233 square feet under air. Built in 2007 on an oversized corner lot with panoramic views of Sarasota Bay, it was priced at $5.695 million. “I listed it on January 8, and a month later it was under contract,” he said.

As older residents leave Country Club Shores, more young people with families are coming in. Some are snowbirds looking for a retirement home down the road. “The last two sales I had were people in their 40s,” said Koy. “They were looking for value even though they would not retire for some time.”

Part of the attraction is the convenient location. St. Armands with shops and restaurants is a five-minute drive. “Traffic is an issue only from January through March,” Koy said. “I try to remind people who have recently returned, ‘Just leave a little earlier if you’re going to downtown Sarasota.’ ”

With Country Cub Shores continuing to be a popular community, sales have been steady. Since January 2018, there have been three closings, ranging in price from $496,000 to $3.54 million. Currently, there are 27 active listings, priced from $699,000 to $4.250 million, and three pending sales from $1.28 million to $5.695 million.

“Inventory is low, about 5 percent,” said Moulton. “But these figures represent a steady market and good value.”