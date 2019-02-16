After the one-year anniversary of the tragedy at a Parkland high school, it is important that Governor DeSantis, Sen. Baxley and Rep. Hage remember what contributed to this atrocity: mental illness and firearms.

Increasing availability to mental health services would be a great start. Many who suffer know they need help but simply can't afford to seek it. Another step we can take to honor the lives lost that day is to enact meaningful laws to help prevent another event like the one in Parkland. Arming teachers is not going to make anyone safer. Even highly trained professionals such as the police have a miss rate at hitting targets. How can you honestly say a teacher with a gun would be able to not kill an innocent pupil or even be able to stop a threat? Bulletproof, reinforced doors would be a better option.

I'm sure all decent people would agree — even if it takes a tax increase — that we must allocate funds to improve safety in schools. More guns are not the answer. Is the answer to an alcoholic seeking treatment to give them booze? No. Why should firearms be different? If our elected officials truly care about the safety of students, they shouldn’t endanger them with more weapons on campus.

Ryan Singleton, Leesburg