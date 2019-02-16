Has America been so immune to lies that no one protests when a person lies in a newspaper? Russ Sloan is known for distorting the truth and confusing people who don’t fact check, but his statements in the a recent Daily Commercial are absolute lies.

When he says that the abortion law in New York allows ”abortions up until birth for any reason,” he is a Christian who is telling a lie. The law states that "based on professional judgement considering the patient’s case an abortion can be performed within 24 weeks of pregnancy or if there is an absence of fetal viability or the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or health." Note that only 1 percent of abortions are performed in the third-trimester.

He continues, “life exists in order for growth to occur” — whatever that means. If he knew a little biology, he would know that all life comes from preexisting life, therefore life does not begin “when cells begin to multiply.” Since all life has life, is it immoral to kill an ant?

Then there is the moral question: Who decides whether to seek an abortion or not? Many Americans believe the government should be less involved with citizens' personal decisions, yet the government is passing laws restricting abortion. Is the decision of abortion to be made by the woman or a legislator? What about the moral attitude of the American public: 74 percent of religiously unaffiliated Americans say abortion should be legal, Catholics agree by 51 percent and overall 58 percent of Americans agree. Only 37 percent disagree.

In a democracy, is it We The People who decided such a moral issue or the church? Our Constitution and the Supreme Court clearly agree to the separation of church and state and a woman’s right to an abortion. The decision for an abortion should be made solely by the woman and her doctor.

Barry McAlister, Leesburg