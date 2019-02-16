Nobody's mourning Common Core but will the new standards just mean a new series of high-stakes tests?

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the demise of the much-maligned Common Core Standards at the end of last month, promising to dig it up by the root.

The new governor called on the state Department of Education “to work and come up with good standards for the state of Florida, which will include eliminating Common Core and the vestiges of Common Core.”

The pronouncement was greeted with cheers and sighs by educators.

Cheers because Common Core in Florida is widely viewed as yet another failed top-down educational reform that Florida schools just had to roll with.

Sighs because the change seriously messes with school systems’ textbook buying plans and means tearing up painfully worked out curriculum decisions. Also because educators worry about what’s coming down the road.

Based on the history of attempted educational reform in Florida, I can understand their wariness. Brace yourselves!

When the Common Core first hit Florida schools, it was billed as a replacement for the hated Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test-based standards. Some people — myself included — figured that no matter what happened, Common Core couldn’t be worse any worse than the teach-to-the-test drill that the FCAT and FCAT2 imposed.

Remembering my time as a public-school parent in the high-stakes FCAT testing years still makes me shudder.

And the Common Core Standards did have aspects that sounded pretty good in theory.

They were benchmarks done with the laudable goal of giving students from all parts of the county a common body of basic knowledge as a good educational starting point. They were supposed to move students beyond mere test-taking tricks and memorization of test-grading quirks. They had an emphasis on writing to encouraging critical thinking.

But no. The new standards mostly powered the state’s next testing regime.

More teach-by-the-numbers mandates came down. And even though the standards were supported by Republican governors Jeb Bush, Charlie Crist and initially Rick Scott, right-wingers who often had the ear of Republican politicians, campaigned against it as a Marxist/Agenda 21-related/Barack Obama-led conspiracy to nationalize your child’s school.

Scott, who was originally billed as the Tea Party governor (remember those days?) rebranded the state version of the Common Core as the “Florida State Standards.” Canny marketing but that didn’t make them more popular.

We’ll see what comes next. DeSantis has frequently talked about the need for more civics education, which is certainly a needed thing. A lot of people know only the bare minimum about their government. And they often vote for people who know even less.

As a civics geek, I appreciate the need for this background. But I also come from the generation of Florida high schoolers who had to pass a political indoctrination course called “American Versus Communism” to get a diploma.

I saw a lot of bad black-and-white 16mm films with damaged, wavering soundtracks showing the evils of communism, socialism and any other ism smelling remotely lefty. I’d hate to see the Legislature impose the party line on school kids again.

But that’s still to be seen. There are few mourners for Florida’s last round of education standards even though it’s a shame about the textbook-buying schedule.

The next generation of standards will need to come together in a hurry. We’ll know they’ve arrived when the testing schedule comes down.