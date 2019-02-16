DAYTONA BEACH – More than 600 KidsZone and TeenZone students from 22 schools, plus sponsors, volunteers and various school principals, attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s 10th annual Game Night to cheer on the women’s and men’s Eagle basketball teams at the annual Food Brings Hope (FBH) Night.

In addition to watching two games, students and chaperones of FBH's after-school programs enjoyed an evening of food, games and music courtesy of the Embry-Riddle Athletic Association. Head Coach Steve Ridder and sophomore guard Elijah Jenkins spoke to the students about the importance of education. Each child went home with an ERAU basketball.

Champion Elementary School fourth-grader Jayden McLarnan enjoyed watching the game and meeting the teams’ mascot.

“This is the best thing I have ever done in my life,” he said.

FBH offers a number of school-based programs, termed “KidsZone” and “TeenZone,” that provide meals, tutoring and activities for at-risk students. The organization also facilitates enrichment and educational activities.

For information about Food Brings Hope, visit foodbringshope.org or contact info@foodbringshope.org.